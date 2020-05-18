Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Don McNeal

Christopher Walsh

It somehow seems fitting that when people look for help in dealing with difficulty and adversity, they sometimes turn to former Crimson Tide cornerback Don McNeal.

McNeal was named first-team All-SEC as a junior, and both first-team All-American and team co-captain as senior, when Alabama won and defended the national title in 1978-79.

He subsequently was a first-round draft selection by the Miami Dolphins, and during his nine-year National Football League career made 18 interceptions, returning two for touchdowns.

During his college career, McNeal was especially known for one play. During the 1979 Sugar Bowl, the famous goal-line stand wound't have happened if it wasn't for the Crimson Tide defensive back.  On second-and-goal, he came off his man and laid out Penn State wide receiver Scott Fitzkee just shy of the end zone at the 1-yard line. 

However, McNeal’s pro career also had the stigma of one play in particular, during one of his two Super Bowl appearances, when the Dolphins faced the Washington Redskins in January 1983.

Washington was down 17-13 with a little more than 10 minutes remaining and facing fourth-and-one at the Miami 43. The call was an easy one, a handoff to powerful fullback John Riggins, listed at 6-foot-2, 240 pounds.

“We were in goal-line defense at that particular time,” McNeal told ESPN.com. “I was supposed to shadow the receiver in motion, Clint Didier, one-on-one.”

When Didier reversed direction, McNeal spun, but slipped and fell. By the time he recovered, Didier was blocking the defensive end, which left the 5-11, 185-pound McNeal to plug the hole as the only thing between the end zone and a runaway tank. 

McNeal made the mistake of trying to hit Riggins high, couldn’t wrap him up, and was essentially run over by the fullback en route to scoring the game-winning touchdown.

Don McNeal with the Miami Dolphins
NFL

“I had a chance to make a tackle for a loss and get us off the field,” McNeal said. “I feel I can make every play I’m confronted by, and I should have made that play. I tackled him too high. If I make that play, we probably win the game”

Instead of letting the play overwhelm him emotionally, McNeal’s career continued and he later used it as a teaching tool after becoming the children’s pastor at New Testament Baptist Church in Miami.

“He was the kind of player Coach Bryant loved because he was first class,” Jeremiah Castille said about McNeal. 

On May 31, 2008, McNeal was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame. 

His latest challenge has been against multiple sclerosis, which now-Rev. McNeal believes was brought on by numerous NFL concussions. 

“I have MS, but MS doesn't have me," has been his motto. 

Some of this post originated from "100 Things Crimson tide Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die," published by Triumph Books

Comments

History

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 Alabama Crimson Tide Roster

The 2020 Alabama Crimson Tide Roster will remain fluid until the college football season opens

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Ortiz, Pou Named SEC Scholar-Athletes of the Year

The Crimson Tide tennis players were both named recipients on Monday morning

Joey Blackwell

This Week With the Crimson Tide: BamaCentral Continues to Add, Bringing You All Things Bama

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with everything from the Daily Dose to the latest news regarding the Crimson Tide

Christopher Walsh

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Joe Kilgrow

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with Joe Kilgrow

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Crimson Tikes: Talk About Home Cookin'

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 18, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

2020 Alabama Eligibility Tracker Heading Into Summer

More movement is expected on the Crimson Tide roster heading into summer

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 17, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Alabama's First Coach, E.B. Beaumont

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with a look at those who have coached the Crimson Tide throughout the year

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Taulia Tagovailoa Opts To Transfer to Maryland

Younger brother of Tua Tagovailoa will play for a former Alabama offensive coordinator

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell