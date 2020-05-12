Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Family Traditions

There was a time in the town of Cullman when kids could count on the three Britt boys, whom would all become Alabama linemen, to come out and play.

It didn’t matter what the activity – football, basketball, capture the flag – as long as everyone understood that all of the Britt boys would be participating, even if no else Justin’s age was allowed. Those were their rules, and despite the boys being four years apart in age, they usually won too.

“We did the same things all the time,” said Wesley Britt, the oldest. “Taylor and Justin, they were always the same size. Growing up, people always thought they were twins. But that’s why Justin is such a competitor. We didn’t give him any slack, and he would mess with us too.”

Extend that same mentality to 100-plus people and you have a pretty good idea what a Crimson Tide team is frequently like. For example, during the 2004 season the program’s family tree read like a depth chart, with three sets of brothers, one set of cousins, one third-generation player, and nine second-generation players.

On some college football teams, they all would be splintered into factions like Scottish clans, fighting amongst themselves for influence.

That’s not the way things work in Tuscaloosa.

“You kind of look at your teammates as kind of like your brother,” junior quarterback Brodie Croyle said. “I’m sure there’s something different with the Britt clan and the Castilles, but everyone on this team is tight. After everything that we’ve been through, we’re going to be a close-knit team.”

Croyle’s legacy at the Capstone includes his father, John (defensive end, 1979-82), sister Reagan (basketball, 1994-98), and brother-in-law John David Phillips (quarterback, 1995-98).

That’s a lot of people to answer to, on top of teammates, coaches, students and fans, but didn’t top the next generation list that year. Wide receiver Matt Miller’s grandfather Floyd lettered as a tackle (1948-49), his father Noah was a linebacker (1973), and oldest brother Mark was a linebacker and strong safety (2001-02).

“Growing up with the family, [we] loved Alabama football and its tradition,” Matt Miller said. “Everyone hears about the tradition, but I lived it.”

So did fullback Tim and cornerback Simeon Castille. Their father Jeremiah was an All-American defensive back and most valuable player of Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant’s last game at the Liberty Bowl. He’s still involved with the program as UA’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes director.

Meanwhile, Caleb Castille, the younger brother to Tim and Simeon, was a walk-on player on the Crimson Tide, but after winning two national championships gave up football to pursue acting.

He made his feature film debut as Tony Nathan in "Woodlawn," and recently had guest appearances on the show "NCIS: Los Angles." In the season finale, his character is offered a chance to be a part of the team and he asked for some time to consider.

Additionally on the 2004 Crimson Tide, brothers Freddie and Will Roach were the half-brothers of assistant director of football operations, Tim Bowens. Todd Bates and Tyrone Prothro were cousins. The second-generation players included David Cavan, Clint Johnston, Evan Mathis, Spencer Pennington, Mark Saunders and Jake Wingo (FYI, Mathis’ uncle is Bob Baumhower).

For many, the decision to play at Alabama was an easy one, even if family members didn’t push them during recruiting.

“There was never any doubt,” said Cavan, a tight end whose father Pete was a Crimson Tide running back (1975-77). “You want to try and leave your options open, but I could never see myself going anywhere else.”

Freddie Roach did go somewhere else to start his coaching career, but returned in 2015-17 as director of player development. In February, he was named the Crimson Tide's defensive line coach after having the same position at Ole Miss for three seasons.