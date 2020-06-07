Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Game-Winning Field Goals

Here's something you've never seen during the Nick Saban era, a game-winning field goal by the Crimson Tide as time expired.

Actually, they're pretty rare in program history.

Overall, there have just been 13 times in which Alabama scored a field goal in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter, or in overtime, to win.

Although the second game in school history was decided by a drop kick, the first player credited with doing so was Sandy Sanford in 1937, when his 41-yard field goal in the closing moments provided a 9-6 victory at Tulane.

Of course, the most famous kick was by Van Tiffin, 52 yards to beat Auburn as time expired in 1985.

However, the only kicker to do it three times was Jamie Christensen, all during the 2005 season: His 31-yard field goal as time expired resulted in a 13-10 victory at Ole Miss, his 34-yard field goal with 13 seconds remaining beat Tennessee, 6-3, and his 45-yard knuckler through the uprights was the difference at the Cotton Bowl, 13-10 against Mike Leach Texas Tech.

Christensen was nicknamed "money" (by holder Matt Miller) because he always kept a a dollar bill in his right sock for good luck, but he had a pair of failed attempts earlier in the game.

The Tide’s first possession resulted in a 76-yard touchdown pass from Brodie Croyle to Keith Brown on the Tide’s second play of the game as Croyle flicked a play-action pass to the streaking Brown. Christensen’s point-after kick was good, giving the Tide an early 7-0 lead.

The Tide defense held the Red Raiders in check until late in the first quarter when Alex Trlica hit a 34-yard field goal, cutting the Alabama lead to 7-3.

With 2:39 left in the second quarter, a 38-yard field goal attempt by Christensen was blocked and allowed Tech to take possession at the Alabama 46-yard line. Tech quickly marched to the Alabama 21 and as the second quarter neared an end Trlica attempted a 37-yard field goal on the final play of the first half, but Alabama defensive lineman Mark Anderson blocked it to preserve the lead.

In the third quarter, Christensen kicked a 31-yard field goal to extend the Alabama lead to 10-3. Early in the fourth quarter, Tech managed to tie the game at 10-10 as quarterback Cody Hodges connected with Jarrett Hicks on a 12-yard touchdown pass. Trlica’s conversion kick tied the game.

Alabama then went to work from its own 14-yard line, moving to the Red Raider 28-yard line in the game’s waning seconds. With just five seconds remaining, Christensen nailed a 45- yard field goal that barely cleared the crossbar, giving the Tide the 13-10 victory, Alabama’s national-leading 30th victory in a postseason bowl game.

Playing his last game as the Alabama quarterback, senior Brodie Croyle earned the game’s Offensive Most Valuable Player honor as he completed 19 of 31 passes for 275 yards and one touchdown. Alabama linebacker DeMeco Ryans was named Defensive MVP after making seven tackles.