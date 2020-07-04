Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: George Teague

Bama Central
During his pro career, George Teague made a name for himself in ways that didn’t show statistically, especially while playing for the Dallas Cowboys.

In a memorable game during the 2000 season, the safety took exception of the San Francisco 49ers’ Terrell Owens, when after scoring a touchdown ran to midfield to celebrate on the Dallas logo. Just as he kneeled on the star, Teague drilled him, setting off a confrontation between the teams. 

Teague was ejected, but Owens was not (only to be later suspended a game and fined).

“No matter how negative this is, the game and the action that happened, it all comes from having pride and getting our butts kicked over and over,” Teague said at the time. “I think it will help us in the long run to be able to not feel that way and not want to feel that way anymore.”

Nearly 20 years later, not only has Owens never forgiven Teague, but they've never even had a conversation.

“Nah, we’ve never spoken,” Teague told CowboyMaven in March. “But I tried. I called him. Reached out. A while back I had an idea for a business venture, and I thought we could make some money together. But … I guess he’s not over it yet. Which is fine. I’ll live.” 

The other thing Teague is best remembered for in the NFL occurred on Sept. 23, 2001, just two weeks after the 9-11 tragedy. He carried the American Flag as the Cowboys took the field for the first time following the terrorist attacks, and play the San Diego Chargers.

An autographed photo of it is now considered a prize collection piece, and Teague did again bring out the flag for the Cowboys as a former player. 

Of course, at Alabama he's known for the greatest play than never counted, stripping the ball away from Miami receiver Lamar Thomas in the 1993 Sugar Bowl.

