Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Hank Crisp

Christopher Walsh

Although he never played for the University of Alabama, nor ever became head coach of the football program, few people left such an indelible mark on the Crimson Tide as Hank Crisp.

Despite losing his right hand at age 13 cutting corn to fill a silo, “Hustlin Hank” became a standout running back at Virginia Tech and captained the 1918 team. In 1921, he was hired by his former head coach Charles A. Bernier, who had resigned from then-VPI to become the head basketball coach and athletic director at Alabama, becoming an assistant coach for Xen Scott and head coach for the track team. 

He stayed at the Capstone until 1967.

Not only was Crisp a line coach for Scott, Wallace Wade, Frank Thomas, Red Drew, and J.B. Whitworth, but he also coached the basketball team from 1924 to 1942 and again in 1946. His 19-year run resulted in a 264–133 record that included the Crimson Tide’s last undefeated season, when it went 20–0 in 1930.

Crisp served as athletic director twice, once for eight years and again for three, but stepped down to make way for the return of Paul W. “Bear” Bryant.

Bryant had known Crisp since 1930, when as a player he helped lead Fordyce High School to an Arkansas state championship. Crisp was recruiting two of his teammates, but while visiting met Bryant and offered him a scholarship without having seen him play. Because Bryant hadn’t completed his coursework he wasn’t academically eligible, yet was allowed by the National Collegiate Athletic Association to complete his courses at Tuscaloosa High School while having his expenses paid by the university (that rule has since been changed).

Crisp looked out for him, but the game that gained Bryant perhaps the most recognition as a player, when as a senior in 1935 he played with a broken leg against Tennessee, was primarily due to Crisp. Bryant recounted in his autobiography what the assistant coach said during a pregame speech:

“I’ll tell you gentlemen one thing. I don’t know about the rest of you, you or you or you. I don’t know what you’re going to do. But I know one damn thing. Old 34 will be after ’em, he’ll be after their asses.

“In those days they changed the players’ numbers almost every week...to sell those quarter programs. So he’s up there talking about old 34, and I look down, and I’m 34! I had no idea of playing.”

Hank Crisp as a player at Virginia Tech
Special to BamaCentral

So when Alabama was courting Bryant at Texas A&M, one of the few hurdles to be cleared was Bryant’s concern about Crisp, whom he did not want to offend. Instead, Crisp flew to Houston, where Crimson Tide officials were meeting with Bryant, stood before him, and supposedly said, “Now come on. Get your ass back to Alabama so we can start winnin’ some football games.”

Crisp’s career spanned six Rose Bowls, two Cotton Bowls, an Orange Bowl, 184 wins, 64 losses, and 15 ties. 

Not only is he enshrined in the Helms Hall of Fame, but he was voted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in the Class of 1970. Approximately an hour before the ceremony, he and his family attended a cocktail party at the Birmingham Museum of Art, where the 75-year-old collapsed and died.

Later that evening, Hank Crisp Jr. accepted the award on his father’s behalf and received an emotional standing ovation. He tearfully told the crowd, “This was the happiest day I’ve ever seen him have.”

In 1991, Alabama dedicated the newly constructed Hank Crisp Indoor Facility in his honor.

Some of this post originated from "100 Things Crimson tide Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die," published by Triumph Books

Comments

History

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Crimson Tikes: March 18, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

SEC Commissioner Taking "Glass Half-Full" Approach to Football Season Not Being Altered

The SEC commissioner addressed the league's decision to cancel all spring sports and ponder what might happen with the upcoming football season on a teleconference with the media on Wednesday morning

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

A'Shawn Robinson the First Former Alabama Player to Switch Teams in NFL Free Agency

Former Crimson Tide defensive tackle signs two-year contact with the Los Angeles Rams

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Alabama Cancels Graduation Ceremonies, Tells Students Not to Return to Campus after Spring Break

Alabama announces that on-campus classes will not resume this semester

Christopher Walsh

by

alliewright

Could Alabama Be Making a Push for 2021 Four-Star Offensive Tackle JC Latham?

The No. 42 ranked overall prospect in the country was down to two schools before the novel coronavirus outbreak shutdown in-person recruiting visits

Tyler Martin

Tennis Anyone? Alabama had Some Standout Players in 1988

Alabama had some tennis stars in 1988.

J. Bank

Crimson Corner: As NFL free agency begins, where do former Alabama players sit?

There are currently 16 former Crimson Tide players that have either signed contracts to avoid free agency or will become active free agents on Wednesday afternoon

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 19, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Sports Writers Association Cancels Mr./Miss Basketball banquet

Annual ASWA basketball awards will be presented on a future date, which has yet to be determined

Christopher Walsh

Alabama's Shae Mahoney named SEC Gymnastics Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Crimson Tide senior Shae Mahoney the 2020 SEC Gymnastics Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell