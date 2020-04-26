Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Holt Rast

Holt Rast is considered to be one of the best defensive players in Alabama history, but was especially known for one game, the 1942 Cotton Bowl.

His All-American season, Alabama finished 9-2, and despite not winning the SEC title ended up staking a claim for the national championship.

But before Alabama could play in its bowl game, World War II broke out. The Crimson Tide was obligated to play Texas A & M in Dallas.

"The whole mood of the country was downcast,” Rast said years later. “We knew we were in a war and I was kind of anxious to get the game and my college degree behind me so I could join up and help my country.”

Even though Alabama managed just one first down, with the Aggies tallied 13, the Crimson Tide won 29-21.

His 10-yard interception return for a touchdown led to his being named co-MVP of the game along with Don Whitmire and Jimmy Nelson. Rast also had a 16-yard reception, Alabama's lone completion of the game, to set up another score.

Alabama Athletics

Rast had 13 receptions for 207 yards and three touchdowns as an end that season. His other standout performances included a 59-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Nelson against Georgia in 1941, and he blocked a kick and scored a touchdown against Georgia Teach in 1940.

Rast was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the 18th round as the 170th overall pick, but after the Texas A & M win he enlisted along with many his teammates.

He was in the U.S. Army from 1942 to 1946 and was twice wounded. Rast received the Purple Heart with oak leaf cluster, Bronze Star, and Silver Star

Back home, founded Rast Construction, and was elected to serve in the Alabama House of Representatives from 1958 to 1966. Rast assistant in developing the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, and in 1994 he was selected by the Southeastern Conference as an SEC Football Legend.