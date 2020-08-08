Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The Jacobs Blocking Trophy

The Jacobs Blocking Trophy, which annually goes to the SEC's outstanding blocker, is an interesting award in that it's not unique to the league.

Based on voting by the coaches, the Jacobs Blocking Trophy is awarded by numerous conferences to its best blocker each year.

Named in honor of William P. Jacobs, the founder of Presbyterian College who served as its president from 1935 to 1945, the award was originally presented to a player from the state of South Carolina (1928-32).

A similar award was subsequently given to a player int he Southern Conference in 1933, and the Southeaster Conference in 1935.

The first Jacobs' winner in the SEC was actually an Alabama quarterback, Riley Smith.

He played fullback before moving over, but back then it was pretty common for quarterbacks to distribute the ball and then provide a lead block. Riley was so good at it he was the second-overall pick in the inaugural 1936 NFL Draft, behind the first Heisman Trophy winner Jay Berwanger from the University of Chicago (who didn't sign with the team that selected him, the Philadelphia Eagles).

Alabama had two other quarterbacks win the award, Hal Self in 1946, and Butch Avinger in 1949-50.

The Crimson Tide has had other non-offensive linemen win the award, including tight end Howard Cross in 1988. He had 41 career receptions for 459 yards and four touchdowns before being drafted by the New York Giants.

During his 13-year NFL career he won a Super Bowl, had 201 receptions for 2,194 yards and 17 touchdowns, and set a franchise record with 207 games played.

Alabama’s Jacobs Award winners

1935 Riley Smith (QB)

1937 Leroy Monsky (G)

1946 Hal Self (QB)

1949 Butch Avinger (QB)

1950 Butch Avinger (QB)

1961 Billy Neighbors (T)

1962 Butch Wilson (B)

1966 Cecil Dowdy (T)

1972 John Hannah (G)

1973 Buddy Brown (G)

1974 Sylvester Croom (C)

1977 Bob Cryder (G)

1979 Dwight Stephenson (C)

1986 Wes Neighbors (C)

1988 Howard Cross (TE)

1993 Tobie Sheils (C)

1999 Chris Samuels (OT)

2004 Wesley Britt (OT)

2007 Andre Smith (OT)

2011 Barrett Jones (OT)

2015 Ryan Kelly (C)

2016 Cam Robinson (OT)

2018 Jonah Williams (OT)

Most SEC Jacobs Trophy Winners by Team

Through 2019

Alabama 23

Tennessee 18

Georgia 8

Auburn 7

Florida 6

LSU 6

Ole Miss 5

Arkansas 4

Mississippi State 4

Texas A & M 2