Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Joe Kilgrow

Christopher Walsh

Joe Kilgrow could pretty much do everything in football, and proved it against Mississippi State in 1936, when he faked a punt and ran 83 yards for a touchdown, and made the extra point to score the only points in the game. Kilgrow was best known as a halfback, but did most of the passing and punting as well, and played safety on defense – rarely coming off the field.

During his three years, Alabama compiled a 23-3-2 record, during which he was named an All-American as a senior in 1937, and finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting. The four players who finished ahead of him are all in the College Football Hall of Fame (Yale quarterback Clint Frank, Colorado running back (and future U.S. Supreme Court justice) Byron "Whizzer" White, Pittsburgh running back Marshall Goldberg and Fordham lineman Alex Wojciechowicz).

Alabama, which finished No. 4 in the final AP poll, lost to No. 2 California 13-0 in Pasadena. The Bears were loaded that year, with five players named All-Americans  including center Bob Herwig and halfback Sam Chapman.

Meanwhile, Alabama was hampered by four fumbles and four interceptions, including two turnovers in the red zone. One fumble killed a drive at the California 1-yard-line and another at the 6.

The loss was Alabama's first at the Rose Bowl, while Cal claimed the national title, although Pitt, which turned down an invitation to play in the Pasadena (leading to Alabama making the trip) was consider the consensus champion.

Kilgrow was also a standout baseball player. He played two seasons for the Crimson Tide and coached at both Mercer and Alabama. 

He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 1989.

Bostonfan1967
Bostonfan1967

It’s hard to imagine any team turning down a Rose Bowl opportunity. Have it ever happened before or after Pittsburgh?

