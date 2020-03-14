Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Joe Kines

To Alabama fans, Joe Kines is thought of as the most popular coach who never won a game leading the Crimson Tide.

In 1985–86, Kines served as Akabama's defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach before leaving with Ray Perkins for the National Football League’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But he returned in 2003 and served as Mike Shula’s defensive coordinator for four seasons.

Alabama ended the 2004 campaign ranked second in the nation in total defense (245.5) and in 2005 was in the top nine in all five major statistical categories. The Crimson Tide was first in scoring defense, second in total defense, fifth in pass defense and pass efficiency defense, and ninth in rushing defense.

After Shula was fired following the Auburn loss in 2006, Kines was named the team’s interim coach for the Independence Bowl. The Crimson Tide lost on a last-second field goal, but Kines gave a halftime interview and postgame press conference that were unforgettable.

“I would give anything to be the head coach at Alabama,” Kines said. “This isn’t an election. I don’t know where to go from here. This is the greatest job in America, and I hope to stay in some capacity.”

Kines was not retained by incoming coach Nick Saban, but he stayed on at the Capstone for a year as a special assistant to the athletic director and to help with fund-raising before being lured away for a short stint as the Texas A & M defensive coordinator.

Joe Kines' coaching history

Defensive Coordinator Texas A & M 2008-2009

Interim Head Coach Alabama Crimson Tide 2006

Defensive Coordinator Alabama Crimson Tide 2003-2006

Linebackers Coach Florida St. Seminoles 2000-2002

Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach Georgia Bulldogs 1995-1999

Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator Arkansas Razorbacks 1993-1994

Interim Head Coach Arkansas Razorbacks 1992

Defensive Coordinator Arkansas Razorbacks 1991-1992

Linebackers Coach Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1987-1990

Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach Alabama Crimson Tide 1985-1986

Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach Florida Gators 1979-1984

Linebackers Coach Clemson Tigers 1977-1978

Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator Jacksonville St. Gamecocks 1976