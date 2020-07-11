Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Leroy Monsky Sr.

Christopher Walsh

Lineman Leroy Monsky was one of the keys to the 1937 Alabama football season, which ended with another trip to the Rose Bowl.  

He was honored with the Jacobs Trophy as the Southeastern Conference’s best blocker, and named an All-American while the Crimson Tide cruised through the regular season 9-0, having outscored opponents 225-33.

However, during a practice on the way to California, a lineman pulled the wrong way and collided with Monsky, requiring 25 stitches above his left eye. He played, but the incident foreshadowed the game.

"All my life I wanted to play in the Rose Bowl, and on the third play of the game, I get knocked goofy and don't remember a thing until I find myself on the bench at halftime," he said. "What a bad break to end my career."

California won 13-0. It was the only loss Monsky experienced at Alabama, and is still the only time the Crimson Tide lost in the Bowl. 

“It was a heartbreaker,” Monsky said. “I still try and blank it from my mind.”

However, Frank Thomas and assistant Hank Crisp called him “the smartest and best guard” they ever coached, and legendary sportswriter Grantland Rice dubbed him the best guard in the country: “Leroy Monsky, amazingly fast for his size and power, was outstanding on both offense and defense and was a key man in the Alabama attack which specializes in the use of the guards.

“His fighting courage was the deciding factor in most of these games.”

Monsky was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 1978. He died in 1981. 

Leroy Monsky Sr.
Comments

History

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Kind of Season Will Julio Jones Have?

Ignore the fantasy rankings and hype for other wide receivers. Former Alabama standout Julio Jones is poised for another huge season

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Photographic Memories: Jack Traffanstedt

From the Little Boys World Series all the way to president of the Alabama A Club, Jack Traffanstedt has lived a fulfilled life

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 11, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Alabama SI Cover Tournament Final: Dynasty vs. That Championship Season

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best of all-time. The final is between the 1992 and 2009 national champions.

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Football's Matchup with USC Canceled

After multiple reports stating that the conference would conduct a conference-only schedule in the fall of 2020, the PAC-12 confirmed the reports true by releasing a statement

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Federal Name, Image and Likeness Bill Regarding College Athletes Beginning to Taking Form

The Best of SI looks at how the conversation about compensation for college athletes has finally made its way to Congress

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Recruiting Corner: Damon Payne Announces Commitment Date, Plus a Look at 2021 DB Targets

Highly coveted prospects sets decision date and the defensive back group could be loaded for the Crimson Tide when it is all said and done

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tikes: Anti-Social

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

jblackwell

Just a Minute: College Football May Center Around Players, but Games Include a lot of Other People Too

Part of the reason why college football has so many challenges to playing games during the coronavirus pandemic is because players aren't the only ones on the field

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Report: Big Ten Announces Conference-Only Football Schedule for 2020

Big Ten schools will reportedly only play each other this upcoming football season

Tyler Martin

by

Christopher Walsh