Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Major Ogilvie

Christopher Walsh

He never led the Crimson Tide in rushing or became an All-American, but Major Ogilvie was the kind of player fans say typified what it meant to play for Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant, even though the wishbone offense may not have been tailor-made for him.

“Be courteous to everyone, write home to your parents, and keep your rooms neat,” Ogilvie told Time Magazine about what Bryant told his freshman class. “He’s so involved in your future. He teaches us as people, not as football players. He relates football to life rather than life to football.”

The running back, an Academic All-American in 1979, has the unique distinction of being the first, and still only, player to score a touchdown in four successive New Year’s Day bowls.

He had a key touchdown against Penn State in the 1979 Sugar Bowl to help win the national championship, and a year later returned to be the game MVP even though Billy Jackson had 120 rushing yards on 13 carries. Ogilvie scored two touchdowns and had a 50-yard punt return against Arkansas, as the Crimson Tide defended its title.

He capped his career by being named co-MVP along with Warren Lyles of the 1981 Cotton Bowl, a 30-2 victory against Baylor. 

Consequently, he had 1,718 career rushing yards on 299 carries, and 26 touchdowns overall, but there isn't a single statistic listed in his Alabama Sports Hall of Fame bio: 

"All-SEC First Team performer in 1979 and Second Team All-SEC in 1980. He was an Academic All-American in 1979. He played on two national championship teams in 1978 and 1979. He played on three SEC Championship Teams in 1977, 1978, and 1979. He was selected as the Most Valuable Player in the 1980 Sugar Bowl. He was captain of the 1980 team and holds the distinction of being named to the All-Decade Team for both the 1970’s and 1980’s."

