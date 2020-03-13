Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The Million Dollar Band

Christopher Walsh

Before each game, the various sections of the marching band gather in the heart of the campus, the area known as the Quad, go through their pregame warmups, have a little fun with tailgating fans and kids, and then come together as part of the crescendo to kickoff.

The concert begins on the library steps, with the eventual procession, accompanied by more cheerleaders and majorettes than you can twirl a baton at, leading everyone to Bryant-Denny Stadium in time for pregame festivities and to see the Crimson Tide take the field.

It features the Fleetwood Mac song "Tusk" and the first of numerous renditions of the signature song, “Yea Alabama,” which mentions early rivalries against Georgia and Georgia Tech and honors the team’s heritage with the line “Remember the Rose Bowl, we’ll win then.”

When he was coaching the Crimson Tide, Mike Shula would ask boosters to sing the first couple of lines of the song. If they got the line “drown them Tide” correct, he knew they were real fans.

However, a good Saturday ends with the controversial cheer “Rammer Jammer” to celebrate a victory.

It goes like this (with musical accompaniment from a roaring 370-member marching band and a screaming student section), say after beating a team like Tennessee:

“Hey Vols!

“Hey Vols!

“Hey Vols!

“We just beat the hell out of you. Rammer Jammer, Yellow Hammer, give ’em hell Alabama!”

Rinse. Repeat if necessary. Repeat again if it was a big game. Repeat all offseason if the opponent was Auburn.

FYI, the yellow hammer is the state bird.

Although the marching band was created in 1913 as a 14–person unit, it picked up the “Million Dollar Band” nickname in 1922 thanks to alumnus W.C. “Champ” Pickens, supposedly in reference to its fund-raising prowess.

Script A from the Million Dollar Band
Christopher Walsh/BamaCentral

The 1948 Alabama football media guide described the name’s origins as follows:

“At the time the band was named (1922), it was having a hard struggle. The only way they could get to Georgia Tech for a game was by soliciting funds from the merchants. They usually had to ride all night in a day coach, and we thought it was swell when we finally got a tourist sleeper and put two to a lower and two to an upper berth.”

During that Georgia Tech game in 1922, won 33–7 by the Yellow Jackets, an Atlanta sportswriter commented to Pickens, “You don’t have much of a team; what do you have at Alabama?” Pickens replied, “A Million Dollar Band.”

According to the band’s Internet site, there have been seven band directors through 2019: Dr. Gustav Wittig (1913–17); Captain H.H. Turner (1927–34); Colonel Carleton K. Butler (1935–68); Earl Dunn (1969–70); Dr. James Ferguson (1971–83); Ms. Kathryn B. Scott (1984–2002); and Dr. Kenneth Ozzello (2003–19). From 1917 to 1927, the marching band was led by students.

Million Dollar Band prior to kickoff
Christopher Walsh, BamaCentral

Some of this post originated from "100 Things Crimson tide Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die," published by Triumph Books

Comments

History

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SEC Cancels Men's Basketball Tournament And Suspends Spring Sports Due to COVID-19

The league office announced Thursday morning the cancellation of its men's basketball tournament and suspension of regular season competition in spring sports due to ongoing spread of COVID-19

Tyler Martin

by

Ryguy3

Alex Reese Arrested for Public Intoxication

The junior forward was released on $300 bond early Friday morning

Joey Blackwell

Report: Alabama Football to Move Pro Day to April

The Crimson Tide has also informed NFL personnel that they will not be allowed on campus until after March 30

Joey Blackwell

by

Ryguy3

Crimson Tikes for Friday the 13th (March 13, 2020)

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 13, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Tyler Martin

Numerous Former Alabama Players Receive Large NFL Performance-Base Payouts

Mack Wilson, Bradley Bozeman and Levi Wallace among those getting extra pay from the NFL

Christopher Walsh

SEC Closes Sporting Events to Fans Through March

The Southeastern Conference announced it will conduct the rest of the men's basketball tournament with only essential staff, limited family and credentialed media

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Throwback Thursday: Alabama’s 1982 SEC Tournament Championship

Not only did the 1982 Crimson Tide upset Kentucky to win the league title, but did so at Rupp Arena

J. Bank

All Things Bama Podcast: Spring Football Preview Part Two, It's All About Offense

The All Things Bama Podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Crimson Corner: Have you seen these Alabama baseball freshmen?

Alabama baseball is still rolling, and three key freshmen are heavily contributing to that success

Joey Blackwell