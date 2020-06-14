Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Outland Trophy winners

He was on a live broadcast from Huffman High School in Birminghamm and had the full attention of the Crimson Tide fan base on National Signing Day, 2006. Andre Smith, considered the top recruit in the state, and among the best in the nation, memorably reached under his seat and pulled out a houndstooth hat while announcing where he would play college.

His mom eventually put the hat in a safe.

Although his career ended on a bit of a sour note, as Smith was suspended four days before for his final game, he essentially started at left tackle from day one and went on to win the Outland Trophy as college football’s top interior lineman in 2008.

He was just the second winner in program history, joining Chris Samuels in 1999, and first of the Nick Saban era at Alabama. Since then, he's been joined by Barrett Jones in 2011, Cam Robinson in 2016 and Quinnen Williams in 2018.

With five winners, Alabama is tied with Oklahoma for the second-most Outland recipients, behind Nebraska's nine. However, the Cornhuskers have had just one over the last 20 years.

"I'm just proud to be part of the group of guys who won," said Williams, who was the first Crimson Tide defensive player to win the award.

Samuels set a high standard. A first-team All-American at left tackle, he was also recipient of the Jacobs Trophy as the SEC's best blocker. He started 42 consecutive games during his Crimson Tide career and did not allow a quarterback sack or quarterback pressure during his entire senior season.

However, the lead blocker during Shaun Alexander's outstanding season in 1999, didn't play in his final game either due to injury concerns.

At 6 foot 4, 332 pounds, Smith was a natural talent who could neutralize almost any defender, and his value to the Crimson Tide was even more apparent in the two games he didn’t play during his senior season – including the 31-17 loss to Utah in the Sugar Bowl.

He gave up just one sack that season and Alabama averaged 201.5 rushing yards in the regular season.

Nick Saban didn't recruit him, but Andre Smith was an anchor at left tackle for him in 2007-08. Alabama Athletics

In 2011, Barrett Jones won the Outland despite making the unusual move from right guard to left tackle. The subsequent season he moved again, this time to center.

“I don't think there's enough good things that you can say about Barrett Jones,” Coach Nick Saban said. “He's probably about as fine a person as you're ever going to have the opportunity to be around. I wouldn't even say that I've ever coached -- I think that would be an understatement. He's I think as fine a person as you're ever going to be around, me or you or anyone else, in terms of his willingness to serve of other people.

“I think his teammates think a lot of him. He's a good teammate. He's done a lot of things to really help others. He really has the right stuff when it comes to doing things you need to be successful in whatever you choose to do.”

Williams was named a unanimous first team All-American. He totaled a team-high 18.5 tackles for loss, which ranked second in the SEC and in the top 10 nationally, and tied for the team lead in quarterback hurries at 12 to go with a safety and one pass breakup.

Williams added 70 tackles to tie for third on UA, including 44 unassisted stops, and made seven sacks despite being a a sophomore mose tackle in 2018.