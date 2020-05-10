Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Robert Van de Graaff

Christopher Walsh

Although Robert Van de Graaff’s name isn’t as nearly recognized in Tuscaloosa as much as his brother Bully, Alabama football's first All-American, he had a profound affect on how we all live our lives today.

Van de Graaff was born in the Jemison-Van de Graaff Mansion in Tuscaloosa, and his three older brothers were all All-Southern college football players for the Crimson Tide. Robert was following in their footsteps when a serious injury during his senior year ended his playing career.

Robert attended Alabama as well, and earned his B.S. and master's degrees. He became a physicist and developed an electrostatic generator that accelerated subatomic particles for use in nuclear physics research. 

In 2004, there was a dinner at the Jemison-Van de Graaff Mansion in honor of the 75th anniversary of Robert’s atomic generator. The keynote speaker was 87-year-old L. Worth Seagondollar, who worked on the famous Manhattan Project.

Robert van de Graaff

“He’s the guy who physically built the bomb that was dropped on Hiroshima,” mansion manager Jim Young told the Tuscaloosa News. “What he talked about was the importance of the Van de Graaff accelerator in determining what the nucleus of plutonium was in regard to how they would cause the explosion. They were only able to do that using the Van de Graaff accelerator.

“And he said if we hadn’t had the Van de Graaff accelerator or generator, the war would have lasted a whole lot longer. It would have taken hundreds of thousands of additional lives, not only United States soldiers but Japanese as well. The bomb killed 185,000 Japanese, but many times more would have been killed if the troops on Okinawa and in the east would have made the invasion into Japan.”

Robert’s influence as a scientist and inventor didn’t end with the war or at Princeton University. In 1946, he started his own company, the High Voltage Engineering Corporation. The beam-control techniques it developed made possible the manufacture of microchips by shooting atoms into silicon, laying the foundation for the computer age.

Van de Graaff taught at Princeton and Massachusetts Institute of Technology. A crater on the far side of the moon is named after him.

Some of this post originated from "100 Things Crimson tide Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die," published by Triumph Books

Comments

History

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Have You Called Your Mama Today? This Week With The Crimson Tide

It's the "Get a haircut" edition of This Week with the Crimson Tide, otherwise known as a Mother's Day

Christopher Walsh

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: White Helmets

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

There May Be No Fix For Spring Practice Disparity

Coronavirus Crisis and Sports, and the best of Sports Illustrated for May 9, 2020

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 10, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Joey Blackwell

The Beatless Beat Writer: We Can Do This

Joey Blackwell reflects on the outlook of college football in 2020

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

Tiebreaker: The Snake Is Back vs. The Tide Rolls To The Top

Game 2 in the Alabama SI cover tournament needs a runoff to determine a winner

Christopher Walsh

Report: Taulia Tagovailoa Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The sophomore quarterback for the Crimson Tide entered the portal on Friday afternoon

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Recruiting Corner: Impact of Landing 2021 WR Jacorey Brooks

Alabama could see a boost in number of commitments over the next few days and weeks

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Alabama Becomes Latest School to Offer 2021 WR Xavier Worthy: "It is a Great Place for Receivers"

California product and elite speedster talks interest level in Crimson Tide and phone call with Nick Saban

Tyler Martin

by

Christopher Walsh

Just A Minute: We Realistically Can't Have College Football Until Something Significantly Changes

BamaCentral's Christopher Walsh points out that optimism we'll have college football is fine, but reality dictates something else due to the coronavirus pandemic

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes