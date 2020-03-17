Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The RV Experience

One of the biggest problems many serious Crimson Tide fans have when they purchase a home is that the property must be big enough to also store a mobile home/recreational vehicle.

No joke.

Scores of fans are so into Alabama football that they basically bring their entire lives, and many key and vital possessions, to Tuscaloosa for home games, and then go on the road with the team as well. Some all but completely live on the road during the fall, returning home only during bye weeks and after the completion of the regular season (but then take off again for the postseason).

Bowls love the Crimson Tide because the fans travel in droves (RVs or not), and unsuspecting host communities can be caught completely off-guard by the massive volume of mobile homes clogging the roads days before kickoff.

At the Capstone, RVs will be seen all over town the week of a big game, filling parking lots, lining the sides of roads, and frequently sticking out behind trees in very awkward ways (as though they’re playing hide-and-seek but don’t seem to quite realize that the tree doesn’t offer much protection).

Yes, the recreational vehicle has become as much of a Crimson Tide staple as the elephant (which is smaller) and Denny Chimes (which is less conspicuous).

“You kind of sensed it all week,” quarterback Brodie Croyle said about Alabama’s crushing defeat of No. 5 Florida at Bryant-Denny Stadium in 2005. “It was the craziest week in the five years I’ve been there. Me and Coach [Dave] Rader, we always judged how big a game was by how many motor homes were waiting to get into the parking lot [when it opened] on Thursday. That was a record, 19. It was a big game.”

The fans also customize their homes on wheels, which open up like giant piñatas, only instead of something like candy and toys spewing out of the exploding carcass, imagine other grown-up goodies, such as a makeshift living room with a large-screen TV (hooked up to a satellite dish), furniture, and a grill.

Some even haul behind them an extra car to get around town, or a golf cart, which have also become exceedingly popular in Tuscaloosa.

The RV community, which many say is a must for every true Alabama fan to experience at some point in their lives, grew so much that New York Times writer Warren St. John actually purchased a small motor home and traveled with the Tide for a season. He chronicled his journeys in the very successful book "Rammer Jammer Yellow Hammer."

St. John also picked a good year to do it, 1999, when Alabama won the Southeastern Conference championship, which helped make the book an essential and popular read for all Crimson Tide fans—even those barely old enough to drive.

Some of this post originated from "100 Things Crimson tide Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die," published by Triumph Books