Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Sela Ward

Christopher Walsh

Alabama's most famous cheerleader is none other than actress Sela Ward.

Although she grew up in Meridian, Mississippi, Ward attended the University of Alabama, where she had a double major of fine art and advertising, and graduated in 1977. 

Along the way, she joined a sorority and became a cheerleader and homecoming queen, but didn’t date the starting quarterback. Her best friend did while she dated defensive lineman Bob Baumhower.

In 2005, the actress who won two Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe for her work on “Once and Again” and “Sisters,” returned to the Capstone to address Alabama’s spring commencement ceremonies and receive an honorary doctorate of humane letters.

“After several futile attempts to come up with something ‘profound’ to say to you today, it dawned on me that clearly I was asked to speak to you because I represent an Alabama alum who went on to some modicum of success,” she said. “My mission is to encourage and beckon you graduating seniors to the world that awaits you … and inspire you to dream a little.”

Some of her film roles include "The Man Who Loved Women" (1983), "Rustlers' Rhapsody" (1985), "Nothing in Common" (1986), "Hello Again" (1987), "The Fugitive" (1993), "My Fellow Americans" (1996), "The Day After Tomorrow" (2004), "The Guardian" (2006), "The Stepfather" (2009), and "Gone Girl" (2014).

She had a reoccurring role on "House" and in 2010 on "CSI: NY" her character wished for Alabama to win another BCS championship

Ward remains a big-time Crimson Tide fan.

