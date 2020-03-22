Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Tuscaloosa's Restaurants

With most of Tuscaloosa having shut down due to the novel coronavirus crisis we'd like to encourage everyone in the area to support their local establishments and restaurants, many of which are offering drive-through and curb-side food service, and/or delivery.

Considering BamaCentral is dedicated to Crimson Tide sports, it seems only fitting that any discussion about area restaurants begins with Bob Baumhower.

The former defensive lineman was a first-team All-SEC and second-team All-American selection in both 1975 and 1976, and obviously a key part of the Crimson Tide defense that yielded just six points per game his junior year and 11.6 his senior season. Baumhower was selected 40th overall in the NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins, named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and played in five Pro Bowls.

Baumhower opened his first restaurant in Tuscaloosa in 1981 and has since expanded to other Alabama cities including Birmingham, Huntsville, Daphne, Mobile, and Montgomery. Although they originally specialized in wings, his menus have become more diverse over the years and so have the establishments.

Baumhower's Victory Grille, 500 Harper Lee Drive (205-409-9922), is home to the radio shows "Hey Coach" and the "Nick Saban Show" during football seasons.

Here are some other key food destinations:

Breakfast: The Waysider (1512 Greensboro Avenue (205) 345-8239) is in a converted house, which is fitting because it serves homemade food that will probably remind you of your mother or grandmother. The menu features Southern staples like country ham with eggs, red-eye gravy, grits, and warm buttery biscuits.

It’s also where Paul W. “Bear” Bryant used to have breakfast, and now the walls help the restaurant serve as a food-related shrine to the coach and Crimson Tide. The numerous regulars add to the local color, but can also make it difficult to get in the door without arriving early.

Lunch: For those in the mood for a good cheeseburger, Rama Jama’s, 1000 Bryant Drive (205) 737-7524), across the street from Bryant-Denny Stadium, is essentially a temple to the Crimson Tide. It’s full of Alabama memorabilia and founder Gary Lewis looks like he could be Nick Saban’s brother. Among its Southern staples are the fried baloney sandwich, which comes in regular and freakishly big sizes, fried onion rings, and breakfast items are served all day. If you’re really, really hungry the national championship burger includes a slice of bacon for each title.

Another local staple is across the Black Warrior River in downtown Northport at City Café, 408 Main Avenue (205) 758-9171), which opens at 4 am and closes at 3:30 pm. Chances are you’ll probably stand in line for a bit, especially near the lunch hour, and the menu changes daily. A typical meal would be something like chicken fried steak, fried green tomatoes, and fried okra. Also, don’t even think about getting a drink other than sweet tea.

Dinner: People literally drive from all over to eat at Dreamland, though newcomers are highly encouraged to first visit the original location, 5535 15 Ave E, (205) 758-8135) in an area south of town known as Jerusalem Heights. Like numerous other places, its walls honor the Crimson Tide, but if you go be prepared to have ribs, because that’s pretty much all that’s served. The newer franchise locations, including in Northport, 101 Bridge Avenue (205) 343-6677, offer more diverse menus.

Although Dreamland is considered the T-town delicacy, some prefer the sauce and ambiance at Archibald’s in Northport, 1211 Martin Luther King Jr., Blvd., (205) 345-6861, but don’t act surprised if you see the owner apply water to the cooking ribs with a garden hose. If you’re wondering “Is that it?” after driving into a small neighborhood the answer is yes.

Tuscaloosa has numerous other restaurants but on the nicer side is Chuck’s Fish (508 Greensboro Avenue, (205) 248-9370, which has some of the best sushi in town. Chuck’s is where the football coaches take recruits for dinner and the same group owns the popular restaurant 5 just around the corner, 2324 6th Street, (205) 345-608. It offers five main entrees every night, five appetizers, etc.

Finally, Innisfree Irish Pub, 1925 University Blvd. (205) 345-1199, is better known as a bar, but it also serves food close to campus.

Some of this post originated from "100 Things Crimson tide Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die," published by Triumph Books