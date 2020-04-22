Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Tyrone Prothro's Catch

Christopher Walsh

It was Sept. 10, 2005, and Alabama was struggling against Southern Miss, a team it frequently dominated but was playing its first game of the season after the opener against Tulane had to be rescheduled due to Hurricane Katrina. 

Down 21-10 late in the second quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium, and the running game all but non-existent, the Crimson Tide was facing fourth down and 12 yards to go when it decided to go for broke and throw deep, figuring an interception would probably be no worse than a punt. 

Instead, wide receiver Tyrone Prothro arguably made the greatest catch in program history, and, as the announcers accurately described it, the catch of the year in college football.

Words cannot accurately describe the play (and thankfully we can include video), but here’s a valiant effort:

After quarterback Brodie Croyle uncorked the long ball down the middle of the field, Prothro was racing toward it and the end zone along with junior defensive back Jasper Faulk, who had near-perfect coverage. Even though Jasper was in Prothro’s face, the receiver somehow reached around both sides of the defensive back with his arms and managed to catch the ball.

As the two tumbled rolled head-over-heels into the end zone, Prothro still kept his grip on the ball with both hands, even though his right arm was also wrapped around Faulk’s head, and his left arm was reaching around the defender’s right arm and shoulder.

It was initially ruled a touchdown, but the play was reviewed by the instant replay official, who correctly confirmed that it was a catch, and that Prothro was down short of the end zone. 

Croyle quickly swung a pass to fullback Le’Ron McClain for the touchdown and from then on it was all Alabama, which pulled out a 30-21 victory.

“That’s the first time I’ve ever caught a ball like that,” said Prothro, who had seven receptions in the game for 134 yards and 279 all-purpose yards, which at the time was the sixth-best single-game performance in school history. “It was real big for us. Going on a drive, on their side, it’s fourth down, we had to make a play.”

What became know as “The Catch” on the Capstone, was named both the Pontiac Game-Changing Performance of the Year,” which snagged Alabama $100,000 for its scholarship fund, and also an ESPY award for play of the year. 

Prothro edged out Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Aaron Rowand’s dramatic catch while slamming into the wall (FYI, the previous month he told team officials “I want some padding on that fence because I’m going to run into it,” but it had yet to be installed. Rowand broke his nose), Nathan Vasher of the Chicago Bears returning a missed field goal for a touchdown against San Francisco, New York Mets infielder David Wright’s over-the-shoulder bare-handed catch, and Reggie Bush’s touchdown for Southern California against Washington.

However, many Crimson Tide fans became even more emotional when they saw Prothro, one of the most beloved and exciting players in Alabama history, limp up to the stage months after sustaining a horrific multiple-leg fracture against Florida. After spending weeks in the hospital due to complications, including his leg becoming infected following surgery, it was the first time most people had seen Prothro since being carted off the field Oct. 1.

It ended his career. 

Prothro kept his acceptance speech short: “This says a lot. I just want to thank God, my family, my coaches and my teammates, my pastor, and last but not least, the fans. Thank you.”

Some of this post originated from "100 Things Crimson tide Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die," published by Triumph Books

Comments

History

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2021 Commit Hagan Banks Excited for Opportunity with Crimson Tide

The Crimson Tide’s lone 2021 pledge spoke with Bama Central to give his thoughts on the team’s shortened 2020 season and what he is doing to prepare himself for the college level

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports: The 2020 NFL Draft

A taste of what's going in sports beyond Alabama, and the best of Sports Illustrated

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Corner: Jahvon Quinerly Handed the Keys to Crimson Tide Basketball

With Kira Lewis Jr. heading on to the NBA, Jahvon Quinerly has been handed the keys to the program

Joey Blackwell

All Things Bama Podcast: Key Storylines Ahead of 2020 NFL Draft

The show is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

2020 NFL Draft Position Preview: Quarterbacks

Tua Tagovailoa is poised to be one of the first players selected, and former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts is getting a lot of draft attention too

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tikes, April 22, 2020: Salted Nuts

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 22, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

by

Cary L. Clark

Kira Lewis Jr. to Forgo Remaining Eligibility, Sign with Agent

The sophomore guard announced his will keep name in NBA draft and sign with an agent

Tyler Martin

by

Christopher Walsh

The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports: April 21, 2020

A look at the world of sports beyond Alabama, and the best of Sports Illustrated

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Cary Clark's Greatest Games: 1985 Iron Bowl

Cary Clark recalls the 1985 nail-biter at Legion Field in Birmingham

Cary L. Clark