Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Vaughn Mancha

Christopher Walsh

One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Crimson Tide, Vaughn Mancha was a little late reaching the Capstone. Like so many others of his time, he put off college to join the military for World War II, and when concerns about his vision kept him off the front lines he instead spent two years with the Merchant Navy in California repairing destroyers.

In 1944, Mancha returned and finally enrolled at the University of Alabama, where he became part of the famous “War Baby Tiders.” The team was composed mainly of players too young for the military, or, like him, turned down for active duty.

During his four years lettering at Alabama, the Tide compiled a 30-9-2 record, played in two Sugar Bowls, and one Rose Bowl. He played all 60 minutes in the 1945 Sugar Bowl, was later named to the Sugar Bowl all-decade team, and received All-American consideration in 1945.

“Mancha is a brilliant defensive man, fine at diagnosing plays, a great defender against passes, and a sure tackler,” Crimson Tide coach Frank Thomas said. “On offense he is a fine blocker, and a good, accurate snapper. And he loves football.”

Mancha played pro football for two years with the Boston Yanks before a knee surgery ended his football career. After returning home he became the head coach at West Alabama, and from 1949-51 had a record of 18-10-2, including a 13-6 win over Florida State.

Ironically, Florida State hired him away to be an assistant coach and defensive coordinator, where after five years he left to study Columbia University’s graduate school, and then returned to Tallahassee in 1959 to be the fourth athletic director in five years. He held the position until 1971.

Not only did Mancha provide some stability, but greatly expanded the athletic program and hired coach Bill Peterson, who helped put the Seminoles on the football map. Although Peterson objected, one of the high-profile opponents Mancha scheduled was his alma mater, which was a perennial powerhouse.

“When I was the athletic director, I told them if they’d play us, I’d play them for nothing,” Mancha told the Montgomery Advertiser. “It was just one of those things where I went around begging all the [big-name] schools to play us.

“We played the first one up there [in Tuscaloosa]. Then later we played the 37-37 deal.”

The 37-37 tie with Paul W. “Bear” Bryant’s third-ranked team in 1967 at Legion Field was considered one of the first big successes for the Seminoles, and over the next 40 years the teams only met once more until the neutral-site game in Jacksonville in 2007. 

FSU, under the direction of Birmingham native Bobby Bowden, won 21-14.

Mancha also made a valiant, but unsuccessful attempt to get Florida State into the Southeastern Conference.

Upon the conclusion of his AD days, Mancha took a teaching job in Florida State’s College of Education. 

A graduate of the school paid this tribute: “He is the rarest of teachers, a teacher whose positive impact changes a student for life.”

Some of this post originated from "100 Things Crimson tide Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die," published by Triumph Books

History

