Throwback Thursday: Frank Lary, “The Yankee Killer”

J. Bank

The youngest of seven brothers, Frank Lary was born and raised across the river from the University of Alabama in Northport. 

Six of the boys ended up playing sports for the Crimson Tide. Lary and two of his brothers, after playing baseball and football at Tuscaloosa County High School, pitched on the same staff at Alabama.

Frank signed a professional contract after his sophomore season. However, he didn't make the majors until 1954 due to serving in the Korean War. 

Larry 20
Frank Lary after his 20th win with the Detroit Tigers.
Lary with trainer
Frank Lary getting treatment prior to pitching.

Lary led the American League in wins once, starts twice, complete games and innings pitched three times.

In 1961 he had 23 wins and 22 complete games to finish third in the Cy Young voting, and seventh in the MVP vote.

Lary on roster
From a Mets program in 1964.

In 12 years in the Major Leagues, he threw for four teams, Detroit, the New York Mets, Milwaukee Braves and the Chicago White Sox.

Lary Sports Mag

Frank earned the nickname “The Yankee Killer” due to his 27-10 record against the powerhouse New York Yankees from 1955 to 1961 when the Bronx Bombers won six American League pennants. 

In 1956, he compiled a record of 5-1 against a Yankees team that had an overall record of 97-57. 

In 1958, he was 7-1 against a Yankees team that had an overall record of 92-62. He became the first pitcher since 1916 to win seven games in one year against the Yankees.

Lary&Feller
Frank with Bob Feller after Feller's speaking appearance in Tuscaloosa.
Lary3(1963)

Lary was a Major League Baseball star who was respected and well-liked by teammates and opponents alike.

"He was a great guy with a wonderful sense of humor," former teammate and Tigers pitcher Paul Foytack told the Detroit Free Press. " I remember once in a pre-game meeting we were talking about a certain hitter that we didn’t want to beat us. Someone said 'we should just walk him.' Frank said, 'Why don’t we just hit him.'"

Lary died in 2017 at the age of 87.

History

