The Nick Saban Legacy Tracker

With his sixth national title at Alabama, and seventh overall, Nick Saban hasn't just secured greatest of all time status in college football, but he's pulling away from the field

In 2019, BamaCentral compiled the award-winning series "Tale of the Coaching Tape," which as part of the 150th anniversary celebration of college football compared Nick Saban’s numbers with 25 of the best coaches the sport has ever known.

What we found, to the surprise of no one, was that there really was no comparison. In terms of accomplishments. Saban clearly stands out in college football history.

Since then, Alabama has won another national title, more recruiting titles and continued to dominate the NFL draft in unparalleled fashion.

It dawned on us that not only do the numbers need to be regularly updated, but required the equivalent of a tracker regarding Saban's accomplishments.

He turned 70 during the 2021 season and is still raising the bar.

So welcome to the Saban GOAT (greatest of all-time) watch, where we'll keep compiling and updating his numbers and accomplishments.

It begins with ...

• National championships: Saban stands alone with seven, while Paul W. Bryant has six (and was involved in more split titles). Both coaches have six at Alabama.

For his career, Saban is averaging a national championship every 3.57 season he’s been a head coach (Toledo and Michigan State included). The next best averages in history are Frank Leahy and Knute Rockne tied at one every 4.3 seasons, and John McKay at 5.3.

• Wins: Saban has a long way to go if he wants to try and catch Joe Paterno with 409, but he's in the top 10 at the Division I level, and finished the 2021 regular season with 268. He recently surpassed Mack Brown to move into seventh (Next up, Frank Beamer at 280).

Moreover, he’s the only coach during the modern era of college football to be averaging 10-plus wins a season.

• Recruiting: There’s no one near Saban in terms of recruiting rankings, which are still a relatively new phenomenon. Still, it might be a long, long time before anyone else can claim to win seven straight recruiting titles, or 11 out of 14.

• Dynasty: With six titles between 2009 and 2020, and playing for another against Georgia in Indianapolis, Alabama is still in the midst of the greatest dynasty the sport has ever season.

• All-Americans: In 2017, Saban blew past Paterno for the most consensus All-Americans in history, and he's only been adding to it since.

• First-round draft picks: With six in 2021, which tied the record for most in a single NFL draft, Saban was up to 44 overall, and that didn't include players he recruited and helped develop at Michigan State and LSU who went on to be first-round picks more than a year after the coach moved on. Next on the all-time list are Paterno (33) and Bobby Bowden (32).

• Players in the NFL: When the NFL held its 2021 kickoff weekend, which is the only time it does an official roster breakdown because they’re otherwise always in flux, Alabama had 54 former players who were active. The key word there is active, because the previous year it was 53, and some players opted to sit out the season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, it still led all schools, with no other program having more than 50.

• Wins against teams ranked No. 1: Saban has the most in history with eight, the most recent being against Georgia in the 2021 SEC Championship Game. No one else has more than four. That statistic is ever more remarkable when you factor in all the weeks Alabama has been ranked No. 1. Speaking of which ...

• Fixture at No. 1: Saban has coached the most games as the Associated Press poll’s No. 1 team, 94.

• Top 5: With the Cotton Bowl Classic win against Cincinnati, Saban has the most all-time wins against top-5 teams with 29, out of 43 games, and the best winning percentage all-time (.674). Following Saban on the all-time victory list are Bobby Bowden (18/.378 winning percentage), Barry Switzer (15/.516), Woody Hayes (15/.516), Steve Spurrier (15/.429) and Lou Holtz (15/.419).

• Top 25: With The Cotton Bowl Classic victory, Saban notched career win No. 96 against a ranked opponent, and No. 73 with the Crimson Tide. Joe Paterno was second on the all-time list (86), followed by Bobby Bowden (82) and Paul “Bear” Bryant (66).

• Wins against unranked opponents: The streak reached 100 straight victories, the longest in Bowl Subdivision history, with the 2021 Southern Miss victory. The previous record was 72 games, shared by Miami (Fla.) (1984-95) and Florida (1989- 2000).

Category Total/Statistic Seasons 25 Consensus national titles 7 Top 5 finishes 10 Top 25 finishes 18 Overall record 256–65–1* Winning percentage .797 Losing seasons 0 CFP/Bowl record 17-10 CFP/Bowl percentage .630 Conference titles 10 Conference record 154-44-1 Consensus All-Americans 47 First-round draft picks 44 Record against ranked teams 90-42 Winning percentage against ranked teams .682 Record against top 10 teams 45-22 Winning percentage against top 10 teams .672 Ratio: National title seasons One every 3.57 seasons Ratio: Consensus All-Americans 1.88 every season Ratio: First round draft picks 1.76 every season Average wins vs. ranked teams 3.6 each season Wins over top 10 teams per year 1.8 per season

• Revenge: Saban has endured 23 losses at Alabama. During the 21 times the Crimson Tide had an opportunity to face the team again its gone 19-2 in the rematches. The only two times the Crimson Tide has fallen in back-to-back games against the same opponent is LSU (2010-2011) and Ole Miss (2014-2015).

• Non-conference domination: Saban is 98-20 (.830) career mark against non-conference opponents, including 67-7 (.905) record at Alabama, through the 2021 Cotton Bowl CFP semifinal.

• Big Ten edge: Saban has coached 50 games against a Big Ten opponent and is 32-17-1 (.650). That record includes a 23-15-1 mark at Michigan State, a 1-1 record at LSU and an 8-1 record at Alabama.

• The stat that will likely never be matched, Part I: The Crimson Tide has been No. 1 at some point of every season since 2008. The previous longest streak was seven years by Miami (1986-92).

• The stat that will likely never be matched, Part II: Since the 2008 season, Alabama has played in 182 of 185 regular-season games that have had national championship implications. The three exceptions were all in 2010.

Nick Saban vs. Former Assistant Coaches Nick Saban is 25-1 against his former assistant coaches Alabama Athletics All of the wins have been at Alabama, where he was named the head coach in 2007. He has won the first 24 matchups until finally taking a loss in 2021. Total points: 1,101-483 Average score: 42.3-18.6 The breakdown is as follows: Mark Dantonio (2-0) Photo courtesy of Spartan Nation. 2011: Alabama 49, Michigan State 7

2015: Alabama 38, Michigan State 0

Total: 87-7 Derek Dooley (3-0) Sports Illustrated 2010: Alabama 41, Tennessee 10

2011: Alabama 37, Tennessee 6

2012: Alabama 44, Tennessee 13

Total: 122-29 Jimbo Fisher (4-1) AllAggies.com 2017: Alabama 24, Florida State 7

2018: Alabama 45, Texas A&M 23

2019: Alabama 47, Texas A&M 28

2020: Alabama 52, Texas A&M 24 2021: Texas A&M 41, Alabama 38 Total: 182-116 Lane Kiffin (2-0) Alabama Athletics 2020: Alabama 63, Ole Miss 48

2021: Alabama 42, Ole Miss 21

Total: 105-69 Note: Saban also beat Kiffin with Tennessee in 2009, but Kiffin had not yet worked for Saban at Alabama. Jim McElwain (3-0) SEC 2013: Alabama 31, Colorado State 6

2015: Alabama 29, Florida 15

2016: Alabama 54, Florida 16

Total: 114-37 Will Muschamp (3-0) South Carolina 2011: Alabama 38, Florida 10

2014: Alabama 42, Florida 21

2019: Alabama 47, South Carolina 23

Total: 127-54 Billy Napier (1-0) Alabama Athletics 2018: Alabama 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 14

Total: 56-14 Jeremy Pruitt (3-0) Alabama Athletics 2018: Alabama 58, Tennessee 21

2019: Alabama 35, Tennessee 13

2020: Alabama 48, Tennessee 17

Total: 141-51 Saban vs. Kirby Smart (4-0) Sports Illustrated 2018: Alabama 26, Georgia 23 (OT), National Championship Game

2018: Alabama 35, Georgia 28, SEC Championship Game

2020: Alabama 41, Georgia 24 2021: Alabama 41, Georgia 24, SEC Championship Game 2022: TBD, National Championship Game Total: 143-99

