Any List of Great Oklahoma Players Has to Have Billy Sims and Lee Roy Selmon

Oklahoma has produced 167 first-team All-Americans since, including 81 consensus selections, since Claude Reeds first won the honor in 1913.

The Sooners have also had seven Heisman Trophy winners including Billy Vessels (1952), Steve Owens (1969), Billy Sims (1978), Jason White (2003), Sam Bradford (2008), Baker Mayfield (2017) and Kyler Mayfield (2018).

Nevertheless, these five still stand out to most Oklahoma fans:

Billy Sims

One of the game's greatest running backs, the 6-foot, 205-pound product of Hooks, Texas, was fast and elusive. He led the nation in rushing yards during back-to-back seasons, with 1,762 yards in 1978, and 1,506 yards in 1979. His touchdown totals, 20 in 1978 and 22 in 1979, also topped the nation.

In 1978, Sims was named Player of the Year by Associated Press and United Press International. He averaged 7.6 yards per rushing play and won the Heisman Trophy.

In 1979, he was runner-up to Charles White, who had a 2,000-yard season with Southern California, but capped his collegiate career by rushing for 134 yards as Oklahoma beat Florida State 24-7 in the Orange Bowl.

His top rushing games were for 282 yards against Missouri, 1979; 247 against Nebraska, 1979; and 231 against Iowa State, 1978.

He played with the Detroit Lions from 1980-84, but retired after suffering a knee injury.

Baker Mayfield

After sitting out as a transfer in 2014, Mayfield beat out Trevor Knight for the starting job in 2015 and went to win three straight Big 12 championships, two College Football Playoff appearances and the 2017 Heisman Trophy.

Mayfield threw for 2,315 yards and 12 touchdowns as a true freshman at Texas Tech, then passed for 3,700 yards and 36 touchdowns as a sophomore at Oklahoma. His junior year, he threw for 3,965 and 40, respectively, and as a senior had 4,627 passing yards and 43 touchdowns.

For his college career, Mayfield threw for 14,607 yards, which ranked seventh all-time in NCAA history, to go with 131 touchdowns and just 30 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,083 yards and 21 touchdowns, making him the only player in NCAA history with 14,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards.

Mayfield led the NCAA in passer efficiency rating and completion percentage in each of his final two seasons, before being selected first overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

He's the amazing twist to his story, Mayfield was walk-on at both Texas Tech and Oklahoma, which landed him two Burlsworth Trophies.

Adrian Peterson

The powerful running back was one of a few players to top 1,000 rushing yards three straight seasons, and just the second in Oklahoma history (De'Mond Parker). Sooners fans are adamant that he should have won the Heisman Trophy as a freshman in 2004 when he had 1,925 rushing yards but finished second to USC's Matt Leinart.

Peterson came back and had 1,104 yards in 2005 and 1,012 yards in 2006, during injury-shortened seasons.

“My junior year, just how good that season was going for me and for us as a team,” he said, per All Sooners. “I had 1,000 yards in seven games. I was up in the Heisman Trophy talks again. Just a stupid dive. I could have just run through. Pretty much ended my career there, outside of the Fiesta Bowl that I played in — where I actually rebroke my collarbone, a lot of people don’t know.”

Peterson finished his three-year college career with 4,045 rushing yards, third most in Oklahoma history behind Billy Sims (4,118) and Joe Washington (4,071).

Lee Roy Selmon

The youngest of nine children was raised on a farm at Eufaula, Oklahoma, and one of three brothers who played for the Sooners, Lucious and Dewey the others. All three were named All-Americans, and all three started on the defensive line in 1973.

Two years later, Selmon won the Outland and Lombardi Awards as the nation's best lineman, and was was named a National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete. He still devoted ten hours per week to volunteer projects.

In his three years as a starter, Oklahoma went 32-1-1 and won two national championships. After college, Selmon played nine years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was named All-Pro three times.

He was named to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1988, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1995.

Some people in Norman still end gameday prayers with 'And God bless Mr. and Mrs. Selmon."

Billy Vessels

Even though he was only a sophomore Billy Vessels was a key part of Oklahoma's 1950 national title. Against Texas, he scored two touchdowns, including the crucial late score in the 14-13 victory that was also the Longhorns' only loss that season.

Six weeks later, he rushed for 208 yards and three touchdowns as Oklahoma outlasted Nebraska, 49-35, to clinch the national title. Oklahoma finished first and Texas second in the final UP poll, which was held before the bowl games.

Vessels was a consensus All-American in 1952, when he had 1,072 rushing yards and helped lead the Sooners to an 8-1-1 record. During the only loss to Notre Dame, 27-21, he scored all three of Oklahoma's touchdowns.

He notched 35 touchdowns, 210 points and 2,085 rushing yards during his career.

Hall of Fame

Player, Position, Seasons, Inducted

Rickey Dixon S 1984-87 2019

Brian Bosworth LB 1984-86 2015

Rod Shoate LB 1972-74 2013

Clendon Thomas RB 1955-57 2011

Tom Brahaney C 1970-72 2007

Joe Washington RB 1972-75 2005

Tony Casillas MG 1982-85 2004

Keith Jackson TE 1984-87 2001

Kurt Burris C 1951-54 2000

Greg Pruitt HB 1970-72 1999

Jerry Tubbs C 1954-56 1996

Billy Sims HB 1975-79 1995

J.D. Roberts G 1951-53 1993

Jim Weatherall T 1948-51 1992

Steve Owens HB 1967-69 1991

Lee Roy Selmon DT 1972-75 1988

Waddy Young E 1936-38 1986

Tommy McDonald HB 1954-56 1985

Jim Owens E 1946-49 1982

Billy Vessels HB 1950-52 1974

Forest Geyer FB 1913-15 1973

Claude Reeds FB 1910-13 1961

Major Awards

Heisman Trophy (7): 2018 Kyler Murray; 2017 Baker Mayfield; 2008 Sam Bradford; 2003 Jason White; 1978 Billy Sims; 1969 Steve Owens; 1952 Billy Vessels.

Outland Trophy (outstanding interior lineman): 2004 Jammal Brown; 1978 Greg Roberts; 1975 Lee Roy Selmon; 1953 J.D. Roberts; 1951 Jim Weatherall

Bednarik Award (defensive payer of the year): 2003 Teddy Lehman

Unitas Award (outstanding senior quarterback): 2004 Jason White

Lombardi Award (outstanding lineman): 2003 Tommie Harris; 1985 Tony Casillas; 1975 Lee Roy Selmon

Thorpe Award (outstanding defensive back): 2003 Derrick Strait; 2001 Roy Williams; 1987 Rickey Dixon

Nagurski Award (defensive player of the year): 2003 Derrick Strait; 2001 Roy Williams

Maxwell Award (player of the year): 2017 Baker Mayfield; 2004 Jason White, 1956 Tommy McDonald

Butkus Award (outstanding linebacker): 2003 Teddy Lehman; 2001 Rocky Calmus; 1986 Brian Bosworth; 1985 Brian Bosworth

Walter Camp Trophy (player of the year): 2017 Baker Mayfield; 2000 Josh Heupel; 1978 Billy Sims; 1969 Steve Owens; 1956 Jerry Tubbs

Davey O'Brien Award (outstanding quarterback): 2018 Kyler Murray; 2017 Baker Mayfield; 2008 Sam Bradford; 2004 Jason White; 2003 Jason White; 1978 Billy Sims (Memorial Trophy).

Mosi Tatupu Award (outstanding special teams): 2000 J.T. Thatcher

Fred Biletnikoff Award (outstanding wide receiver): 2026 Dede Westbrook

John Mackey Award (outstanding tight end): 2017 Mark Andrews

Manning Award (quarterback): 2018 Kyler Murray; 2017 Baker Mayfield

Wuerffel Trophy (community service): 2015 Ty Darlington; 2013 Gabe Ikard

Campbell Trophy (academic Heisman): 2015 Ty Darlington

Consensus All-Americans

Cash Gentry, T, 1934; Dub Wheeler, G, 1935; Waddy Young, E, *1938; Frank Ivy, E, 1939; Buddy Burris, G, *1948; Jim Owens, E, 1949; Wade Walker, T, 1949; Stan West, G, 1949; Darrell Royal, QB, 1949; George Thomas, HB, 1949; Jim Weatherall, T, *1950, #*1951; Leon Heath, FB, *1950; Frank Anderson, E, 1950; Buddy Jones, DB, 1950; Billy Vessels, HB, *1952; Tom Catlin, C, 1952; Buck McPhail, FB, 1952; J. D. Roberts, G, *1953; Max Boydston, E, *1954; Kurt Burris, C, *1954; Bo Bolinger, G, *1955; Tommy McDonald, HB, 1955, *1956; Jerry Tubbs, C, #*1956; Ed Gray, T, 1956; Bill Krisher, G, *1957; Clendon Thomas, HB, *1957; Bob Harrison, C, *1958; Leon Cross, G, 1962; Jim Grisham, FB, *1963; Ralph Neely, T, *1964; Carl McAdams, LB, 1964, *1965; Granville Liggins, MG, #*1967; Bob Kalsu, OT, 1967; Steve Owens, TB, #*1969; Greg Pruitt, RB, #*1971, #*1972; Tom Brahaney, C, *1971, *1972; Derland Moore, DT, 1972; Eddie Foster, OT, 1973; Lucious Selmon, MG, #*1973; Ron Shoate, LB, *1973, #*1974; John Roush, G, *1974; Joe Washington, RB, #*1974, KR, 1975; Randy Hughes, DB, 1974; Terry Webb, OG, 1975; Lee Roy Selmon, DT, #*1975; Dewey Selmon, MG, *1975; Jimbo Elrod, DE, *1975; Mike Vaughan, OT, #*1976; Zac Henderson, DB, #*1977; Reggie Kinlaw, MG, 1977, 1978; George Cumby, LB, 1977, #*1979; Greg Roberts, OG, #*1978; Billy Sims, RB, #*1978, #*1979; Louis Oubre, OT, *1980; Terry Crouch, OG, *1981; Rick Bryan, DT, *1982, #*1983; Tony Casillas, MG, *1984, *1985; Brian Bosworth, LB, #*1985, #*1986; Keith Jackson, TE, #*1986, #*1987; Mark Hutson, OG, 1986, #*1987; Dante Jones, LB, *1987; Rickey Dixon, DB, *1987; Darrell Reed, DE, 1987; Anthony Phillips, OG, #*1988; Joe Bowden, LB, 1991; Cedric Jones, DL, 1995; Josh Heupel, QB, *2000; Rocky Calmus, LB, *2000, *2001; J. T. Thatcher, DB, *2000; Frank Romero, OL, 2001; Roy Williams, DB, #*2001; Tommie Harris, DL, *2002, #*2003; Teddy Lehman, LB, *2002, #*2003; Brandon Everage, DB, 2002; Jason White, QB, #*2003; Antonio Perkins, AP, #*2003; Mark Clayton, WR, 2003, 2004; Jammal Brown, OL, 2003, #*2004; Derrick Strait, DB, #*2003; Adrian Peterson, RB, #*2004; Vince Carter, OL, 2004; Dan Cody, DL, 2004; Rufus Alexander, LB, 2006; Duke Robinson, 2007, *2008; Curtis Lofton, LB, 2007; Sam Bradford, QB, 2008; Jermaine Gresham, TE, 2008; Gerald McCoy, DT, 2008; Gerald McCoy*, DT, 2029; ; Trent Williams*, OT, 2009; Ryan Broyles*, WR, 2010; Quinton Carter*, S, 2010; Ryan Broyles*, WR, 2011; Gabe Ikard*, C, 2013; Baker Mayfield, QB, 2015; Eric Striker, LB, 2015; Dede Westbrook#, WR, 2106; Mark Andrews#, TE, 2017; Orlando Brown#, OL, 2017; Baker Mayfield#, QB, 2017; Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, LB/DE, 2017; Marquise Brown, WR, 2018; Kyler Murray, QB, 2018; Ben Powers*, OL, 2018; CeeDee Lamb*, WR, 2019.

