Mercy Chelangat Finishes Second at NCAA Cross Country Championships, Women Place 15th Overall

The Alabama men's and women's cross country teams competed at the NCAA Championships early Saturday morning in Tallahassee. For the women, Mercy Chelangat came up just short of repeating as the individual NCAA champion in cross country, finishing second overall. Chelangat's second place finish helped the women's team finish 15th overall with 428 points.

“That was a heck of a race from Mercy," head coach Dan Waters said in a press release. "She came really close to repeating as national champion, coming in second in a tough, tough field. Our women faced several challenges this season and they just kept battling, taking 15th nationally. We’re super proud of the way they persevered and what they were able to accomplish."

Chelangat had her second top-two finish at NCAAs with the individual championship last season. She posted a time of 19:29.3 to earn second place.

It wasn't as successful of a day for the men's team. Freshman Victor Kiprop was unable to finish the race, and the team dropped out of the top 20. Eliud Kipsang led the way for the men, taking 48th place with a time of 29:37.6. The men finished 27th overall with 650 points.

"For our men, today was a learning experience," Waters said. "Finishing 27th isn’t who we are, but we have a very young team, who hadn’t been in a race with that kind of intensity, talent and depth. We’ll be better because they’ve been through it now. While we didn’t have the finish we hoped for, the men had a season we can build on and we’re excited for the future.”

Women's Team Finishes

1. NC State 84 pts

2. BYU 122 pts

3. New Mexico 130 pts

4. Colorado 187 pts

5. Notre Dame 215 pts

6. Stanford 233 pts

7. Minnesota 313 pts

8. Arkansas 328 pts

9. Iowa State 332 pts

10. Ole Miss 350 pts

11. Washington 366 pts

12. Wisconsin 376 pts

13. Oklahoma State pts

14. North Carolina 405 pts

15. Alabama 428 pts

16. Michigan State 438 pts

17. Colorado State 455 pts

18. Georgetown 464 pts

19. Florida State 468 pts

20. Utah 483 pts

Alabama Women's Finishes

2. Mercy Chelangat 19:29.3

29. Flomena Asekol 19:51.0

55. Esther Gitahi 20:09.8

193. Jami Reed 21:09.1

235. Megan Patton 21:56.5

239. Leahrose Mami 22:13.1

250. Riley Schelp 23:14.7

Men's Team Finishes

1. Northern Arizona 92 pts

2. Iowa State 137 pts

3. Oklahoma State 186 pts

4. Arkansas 195 pts

5. Stanford 236 pts

6. Tulsa 237 pts

7. BYU 246 pts

8. Colorado 249 pts

9. Notre Dame 290 pts

10. Wake Forest 356 pts

11. Wisconsin 361 pts

12. Harvard 364 pts

13. Washington 373 pts

14. Texas 393 pts

15. Ole Miss 395 pts

16. Portland 430 pts

17. Air Force 453 pts

18. North Carolina 460 pts

19. Syracuse 485 pts

20. Florida State 517 pts

27. Alabama 640 pts

Alabama Men's Finishes

48. Eliud Kipsang 29:37.6

53. Hillary Cheruiyot 29:41.5

209. Paul Selden 31:22.1

219. Carson Burian 31:34.7

224. Jack Hawes [SO] 31:40.8

245. Gavin Saacke 245

DNF Victor Kiprop