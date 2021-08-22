Oklahoma's Coaching Legacy is More Than Bud Wilkinson and Barry Switzer

We went straight to the College Football Hall of Fame for this part of the "Welcome to the SEC, Oklahoma" series, because while most fans can probably name a couple of prominent head coaches for the Sooners, their history is a little more pronounced.

Granted, some had more success at Oklahoma than others, but there four deserving of being mentioned:

Bennie Owen

Although Owens lost an are in a hunting accident in 1907, he carved a career coaching record of 155-60-19 over 27 seasons. He had high scoring teams and was an early exponent of the forward pass. His 1911 team went 8-0 and outscored opponents 282-15. In 1914, Oklahoma went 9-1-1 and led the nation in scoring with 435 points. Forest Geyer threw 25 touchdown passes that season. The 1915 team went 10-0 and scored 370 points. In 1918, the record was 6-0 and the scoring edge 278-7. Oklahoma won championships in the Southwest Conference in 1915 and 1918 and the Missouri Valley Conference in 1920. Owen Field, where Oklahoma plays its home games, is named for him. He also served as director of athletics 1927-34.

Bob Stoops

Oklahoma's all-time winningest coach, Stoops is the only coach in history to win a national championship and all four BCS bowl games. He posted a 79.8 winning percentage during his remarkable 18-year tenure. Coaching at Oklahoma from 1999-2016, Stoops never had a losing record en route to a school record 190 career wins, including 14 seasons of 10-plus victories (the most of an FBS coach from 2000-16). He led the Sooners to four BCS National Championship Game appearances. His lone title was in 2000, after a perfect 13-0 season that culminated with a win over Florida State in the Orange Bowl. Stoops was a two-time national coach of the year and six-time Big 12 Coach of the Year, and led Oklahoma to 10 Big 12 titles while posting an impressive 121-29 (.807) conference record. His teams averaged 10.6 wins per season, and he owned a 101-9 home record.

Barry Switzer

Switzer became Oklahoma's head coach in 1973, in the middle of the Sooners enjoying 37-game unbeaten streak. Seven of those games were in 1972, the rest were under Switzer. Although some of his teams were surrounded by controversies, they won three national championships, in 1974, 1975, and 1985. During his 16 seasons as coach, Oklahoma won the Big Eight Conference 12 times. The Sooners outscored opponents 6,093-2,429, for an average of 32.1-12.8 per game. When he retired after the 1988 season, his winning percentage, .837, was the fourth highest in history among FBS coaches. He coached the wishbone formation and his teams were annually among the national leaders in scoring, rushing offense, and total offense.

Bud Wilkinson

He compiled one of the best records in modern football history, 145-29-4 over 17 seasons (1947-63). Under his direction, Oklahoma ran off winning streaks of 31 and 47 games. Wilkinson's 1950, 1955 and 1956 teams were crowned national champions, and the 1956 Sooners averaged 46.6 points per game. His Sooners won 14 conference championships. During an 11-year stretch 1948-58 his record was 107-8-2. He was named Coach of the Year in 1949 and received the Stagg Award for contribution to football in 1977.

Head coaches

Name Years Record

Jack Harts 1895 0-1

No coach 1896 2-0

Vernon Parrington 1897-1900 9-2-1

Fred Roberts 1901 3-2

Mark McMahon 1902-3 11-7-3

Fred Ewing 1904 4-3-1

Bennie Owen 1905-26 122-54-16

Adrian Lindsey 1927-31 19-19-6

Lewie Hardage 1932-34 11-12-4

Lawrence Jones 1935-36 9-6-3

Tim Stidham 1937-40 27-8-3

Dewey Luster 1941-45 27-18-3

Jim Tatum 1946 8-3

Bud Wilkinson 1947-63 145-29-4

Gomer Jones 1964-65 9-11-1

Jim Mackenzie 1966 6-4

Chuck Fairbanks 1967-72 52-15-1

Barry Switzer 1973-88 157-29-4

Gary Gibbs 1989-94 44-23-2

Howard Schnellenberger 1995 5-5-1

John Blake 1996-98 12-22

Bob Stoops 1999-2016 190-48

Lincoln Riley 2017-present

Coaches’ awards

Paul “Bear” Bryant Award: Bob Stoops 2000

Home Depot Coach of the Year: Bob Stoops 2000

Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year: Bob Stoops 2003

Walter Camp Coach of the Year: Barry Switzer 1974; Bob Stoops 2000, 2003

Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year: Bob Stoops 2000

AFCA Coach of the Year: Bud Wilkinson 1949, Bob Stoops 2000

Broyles Awards: Lincoln Riley 2015

Assistant coaches

Carl Allison, Scouting, 1964-65; Dee Andros, Line, 1952; Dale Arbuckle, Freshmen/Asst., 1941-44;

Jack Baer, Scout, 1941-42; George Barlow Jr., Outside Linebackers-Strong Safety, 1998; Johnny Barr, Linebackers, 1991-94; Steve Barrett, Defense/Scouting, 1973-76; Shane Beamer, Tight Ends/H-backs 2018-; Bill Bedenbaugh, Offensive line, 2013-; Phil Bennett, Secondary, 1998; Bob Blaik, Defense, 1959-60; John Blake, Defensive Line, 1989-92; Jay Boulware, Tights Ends/Running Backs/Special teams, 2013-19; Donnie Boyce, Offensive Line, 1967-70; Mack Brown Offensive Coordinator, 1984; Watson Brown, Offensive Coordinator, 1993-94;

Jamar Cain, Outside Linebackers/Defensive Ends, 2020-; Mike Clopton, Administrative Assistant, 1997-98; Larry Coker, Offensive Coordinator, 1990-92; Kerry Cooks, Defensive Backs, 2015-18; Bob Cornell, Running Backs, 1963-65; Frank Crider, Freshman, 1941; Leon Cross, Recruiting, 1966-71; Eddie Crowder, Recruiting, 1956-62;

Bob Diaco, Outside Linebackers, 2018; Jim Dickey, Defensive Backs, 1969-72; George Dickson, Defensive Backs, 1962-63; Joe Dickinson, RBs/Offensive Coordinator, 1996-98; Jim Donnan, Offensive Coordinator, 1985-89; Bruce Drake, Assistant, 1944; Donnie Duncan, Running Backs, 1973-77;

Pete Elliot, Running Backs, 1950-55; Robert “Doc” Erskine, Scout, 1935-39;

Chuck Fairbanks, Defensive Backs, 1966; Rudy Feldman, Scouting, 1958-62; William “Dutch” Fehring, 1947; Chet Franklin, Recruiting, 1961-62;

Gary Gibbs, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers, 1975-88; Joe Granato, Defense/Recruiting, 1971-72; Billy Gray, Defensive Backs, 1966-69; Alex Grinch, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties, 2019; Cale Gundy, Running Backs/Inside Receivers 1999-;

Galen Hall, Offensive Coordinator, 1966-83; Bill Hamilton, Assistant Head, 1929; Walter Hargsheimer, Assistant, 1944-47; Warren Harper, Administrative Assistant/Linebackers, 1968-81; Lawrence “Jap” Haskell, Line, 1927-40; Jonathan Hayes, Tight ends/Special Teams, 1999-2002; Tom Hayes, Defensive Coordinator 1991-94; Dick Heatly, Scouting/Recruiting, 1964-65; Jim Helms, Offensive Line, 1973-77; Josh Heupel, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks, 2005-14; Scott Hill, Offensive Backs/Recruiting, 1977-88; Brewster Hobby, Recruiting/Scouting, 1964-65; Gene Hochevar, Offensive Line, 1969-77; Danny Hope, Offensive Line, 1995;

Frank “Pop” Ivy, Ends, 1947-52;

John Jacobs, Assistant, 1923-30; Pat James, Assistant Head, 1966-69; Clarence James, Receivers, 1992-98; Bill Jennings, Running Backs, 1947-53; Don Jimerson, Receivers, 1967-76; Jimmy Johnson, Defensive Line, 1970-72; Denver Johnson, Offensive Line, 1996-97; Merv Johnson, Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Line/Tight Ends, 1979-1997, Director of Football Operations 1998-2008; Gomer Jones, Assistant Head Coach, 1947-62; Mike Jones, Running Backs/Receivers, 1978-94;

Paul Keen, Freshmen, 1929; Bobby Drake Keith, Recruiting/Defense, 1963-65; Bruce Kittle, Offensive Tackles/Tight Ends 2011-12;

Larry Lacewell Def. Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach, 1966-77; Chuck Langston, Tight Ends/Defensive Line, 1997-98; Mike Leach, Offensive Coordinator, 1999; Chuck Lester, Linebackers, 1982-84; Chuck Long, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks, 2000-05; Dewey “Snorter” Luster, Running Backs/Asst., 1931, 1937-40; Sam Lyle, Scout, 1953-57; George Lynn, Running Backs, 1949-50;

Mark Mangino, Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line, 1999-2001; Hugh McDermott, Scout, 1921-44; Roy Manning, Cornerbacks, 2019-; Willie Martinez, Defensive Baks, 2010-11; Pete McGinnis, Linebackers/Special Teams-Tight Ends 1996-98; Ruffin McNeill, Defensive Tackles/Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers 2017-29; Bill Michael, Offensive Line, 1967-72; Jerry Montgomery, Co-Defensive Cooridnator/Defensive Line, 2013-14; Frank “Speck” Moore, End, 1935-37; Wendell Mosely, Running Backs, 1972-75, 1979-81; DeMarco Murray, Running Backs, 1972-75, 1979-81

Ray Nagel, Running Backs, 1954; Gary Nord, Offensive Coordinator, 1995; Grant Norris, Freshmen, 1929; Rex Norris, Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line 1973-83; Charley North, Tight Ends/Special Teams, 1979-94; Jay Norvell, Assistant Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers 2008; Carl Nystrom, Offensive Line, 1967-68;

Gerald O’Dell, Defensive Line, 1975-77; Jay O’Neal, Recruiting, 1960-65; Brian Odom, Inside Linebackers, 2019-

Pat Page, Freshmen, 1935; James Patton, Offensive Line, 2006-08; Bo Pelini, Co.-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Backs, 2004; Jerry Pettibone, Recruiting, 1971-77; Sam Pittman, Offensive Line, 1997-98; Kenith Pope, Defensive Ends, 1995-97; Bobby Proctor, Defensive Backs, 1973-91;

Joe Rector, Scouting/Recruiting, 1964-65; Claude Reeds, Assistant, 1927; Diron Reynolds, Defensive Line, 2015; Homer Rice, Offensive Coordinator, 1966; Lincoln Riley, Offensive Coordinator, 2015-16; J.D. Roberts, Assistant, 1958-59; John “Bo” Rowland, Line, 1932-34; Clive Rush, Special Team, 1958-59; Rex Ryan, Defensive Coordinator, 1998;

Charlie Sadler, Defensive Coordinator/Line, 1978, 1984-90; Lucious Selmon, Outside Linebackers/Defensive Line, 1976-94; Derrick Shepard, Defensive Graduate Assistant, 1998; Bill Shimek, Defensive Line, 1973-82; Jackie Shipp, Defensive Line, 1999-2008; Dennis Simmons, Outside Receivers, 2015-; Steve Spurrier, Jr., Wide Receivers, 1999-2001; Tom Stidham, Line, 1935-36; Mike Stoops, Co.-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Backs, 1999-03, 2012-18; Kevin Sumlin, Co-Off. Coordinator/Wide Receivers, 2003-2007; Craig Swabek, Running Backs, 1995; Barry Switzer, Assistant Head Coach, 1966-72;

Sherwood Taylor, Defensive Backs, 1981-83; John Tenuta, Defensive Backs, 1995; Calvin Thobodeaux, Defensive Ends/Linebackers 2016-; Keith Thomas, Running Backs, 1998; Jerry Thompson, Scouting, 1963-65; Chris Thurmond, Secondary, 1996-97; Orville Tuttle, Line, 1942;

Christ Vagotis, Defensive Line, 1995; Kurt Van Valkenburgh, Defensive Coordinator, 1995; Brent Venables, Co.-Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers, 1999-2003, Associated Head coach/co-defensive coordinator/linebackers 2004-2008;

Bob Ward, Running Backs, 1960-62; Bob Warmack, Freshmen, 1970-71; Guy Warren, Scout, 1943; Chris Wilson, Special Teams Coordinator/Defensive Ends, 2005-08; Kevin Wilson, Co-Offensive Cooridnator/Offensive Line 2002-05, Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends/Fullbacks 2006-08; Dick Winder, Offensive Coordinator, 1996-97; Kevin Wolthausen, Defensive Line, 1993-94; Bobby Jack Wright, Recruiting Coordinator/Defensive Ends, 1999-2004, Assistant Head Coach/Assistant Defensive Cooridnator/Secondary 2005-08; Darrell Wyatt, Receivers, 2002-05;

Bill Young, Defensive Coordinator, 1996-97; Paul Young, Freshmen, 1935; Ted Youngling, Line, 1955-57.

