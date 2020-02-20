Throwback Thursday: 1977-78 Alabama Basketball
J. Bank
The Alabama basketball program had one of its most memorable teams during the 1977-78 season.
Led by C.M. Newton, who was in his 10th season as the Crimson Tide's head coach, Alabama finished 4th in the conference and 17-10 overall.
The team was a perfect 12-0 at home in Memorial Coliseum.
The team included Alabama legends Robert Scott, Anthony Murray and Reginald King.
All-American Reggie King led the team in scoring, averaging 21.2 points per game and in rebounds with 13.3 rebounds per game.