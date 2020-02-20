Throwback Thursday: 1977-78 Alabama Basketball

The Alabama basketball program had one of its most memorable teams during the 1977-78 season.

Led by C.M. Newton, who was in his 10th season as the Crimson Tide's head coach, Alabama finished 4th in the conference and 17-10 overall.

The team was a perfect 12-0 at home in Memorial Coliseum.

The team included Alabama legends Robert Scott, Anthony Murray and Reginald King.

Teammates Greg McElveen, Robert Scott, Reggie King, Richie Hood, Leroy Russel and Joe Hancock. Photo by Jimmy Bank

All-American Reggie King led the team in scoring, averaging 21.2 points per game and in rebounds with 13.3 rebounds per game.