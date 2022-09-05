Steve Sarkisian in Spotlight, But Darrell Royal Also Had Huge Impact on Alabama

It's a big season for Steve Sarkisian.

With a six-game losing streak, his initial season running Texas ended with a thud. At 5-7, the Longhorns missed out on a bowl game, which could have been avoided if they had only found a way to beat nemesis Kansas in overtime.

Now he has to face the program he helped win the 2020 national championship as the Crimson Tide's coordinator. He'll just be one of many familiar faces on the home-field sideline at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium when Alabama visits on Saturday at 11 a.m.

The Longhorns also have special teams coach Jeff Banks, defensive line coach Bo Davis, offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Kyle Flood, and and quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee.

Among the players there's also running back Keilan Robinson, wide receiver Agiye Hall and suspended tight end Jahleel Billingsley.

As for how many may still be at Texas when it eventually joins the Southeastern Conference it's hard to say because barring an early release from its legal obligations the move is slated to happen until 2025. That goes for the coaches as well as Texas fans aren't known for their patience.

Sarkisian is the third head coach since the Longhorns last won a Big 12 title in 2009, and went on to lose to Alabama in the BCS Championship Game at the Rose Bowl. When he was hired, the school didn't even wait for the Crimson Tide to play in the title game against Ohio State to announce having hired the 2020 Broyles Award winner for best assistant coach in college football. He had previously served as the head coach at Southern California and Washington, and offensive coordinator of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons.

During his two full season in Tuscaloosa, Alabama scored 35 or more points in 24 straight games, the longest streak in major college football history. It was snapped in the College Football Playoff semifinals, when Alabama soundly defeated Notre Dame 31-14, and for an encore the Crimson Tide defeated Ohio State 52-24.

Alabama averaged 48.5 points per game in 2020, including a league record five 50-point performances against SEC opponents. It also scored 52 against Florida in the SEC Championship Game.

Consequently, Crimson Tide offensive players won the Hesiman Trophy, Walter Camp Award, Maxwell Award, Biletnikoff Award, Doak Walker Award, Davey O'Brien Award, Outland Trophy, Rimington Award and the Joe Moore line for the most outstanding offensive line unit.

That's what Texas hopes rubs off and it can eventually enjoy with Sarkisian.

However, roughly 50 years ago it was Alabama that looked to Texas to help reinvent itself, and spark a second dynasty run by Paul W. Bear Bryant.

Darrell Royal

A former Oklahoma All-American quarterback under Bud Wilkinson, Royal first was a head coach at Mississippi State (1954-1955) and Washington (1956) before taking over the Longhorns in 1957.

Royal is credited with two innovations that set Texas out in front of the rest of the nation in offensive strategy: his "Flip-Flop Winged-T" in 1962 and the Wishbone in 1968 — which he taught Bryant.

His Texas teams won 11 Southwest Conference championships.

He led the Longhorns to 16 bowls, and to national championships in 1963, 1969 and 1970.

Royal's 23-year career record of 184-60-5 reflected his immense success on the field. The Longhorns finished in the Top 10 eleven times, had 77 players win All-SWC honors, while 26 were named All-Americans.

Royal was twice named Coach of the Year by the American Football Coaches Association, and he won the same distinction twice from the Football Writers of America.

Royal retired as the Longhorn head coach after the 1976 season, but stayed on as athletic director until 1980. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a coach in 1983.

Mack Brown

Brown is already inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame even though he's still coaching, doing a second stint at North Carolina (1988-97 the other).

However, it was at Texas from 1998-2013 where Brown enjoyed his greatest success including winning the 2005 national championship.

His 76.7 percent winning percentage is considered a program landmark, and his 158 career wins are second only to Royal.

The 2009 Big 12 Coach of the Year won two conference titles (2005, 2009), four Big 12 South Division titles and led the Longhorns to another appearance in the BCS National Championship following the 2009 season, where Texas lost to Nick Saban and Alabama at the Rose Bowl.

A two-time National Coach of the Year at Texas, Brown won more than 10 games in nine consecutive seasons, and his teams posted 13 top 25 finishes, including seven in the top 10.

He posted a Big 12 record 21 consecutive conference wins from 2004-06, and he led the Longhorns to bowl games in all but one season, winning 10.

Before he came out of retirement to rejoin the Tar Heels, Brown had coached 37 first-team All-Americans, six Academic All-Americans, 110 first team all-conference selections and 11 conference Players of the Year.

He also coached Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams, and four NFF National Scholar-Athletes, including Campbell Trophy winners Sam Acho and Dallas Griffin.

Dana Bible

If you ever want to start an argument between a Texas and Texas A&M fan, ask them which school has a better claim on Bible, who had a tremendous coaching career at both schools.

His resume included Mississippi College (1913-1915), LSU (1916), Texas A&M (1917, 1919-28), Nebraska (1926-36), and Texas (1937-46), for a combined record of 198-72-23 over 33 years.

At Texas, Bible went 55-13-2 over his last seven seasons as a head coach. He also served on the National Collegiate Football Rules Committee for 25 years, and was president of the American Football Coaches Association.

Texas Longhorns Head Coaches

Name Years; Records

No coach 1893 4-0-0

R.D. Wentworth 1894; 6-1-0

Frank Crawford 1895; 5-0-0

Harry Robinson 1896; 4-2-1

Mike Kelly 1897; 6-2-0

David F. Edwards 1898; 5-1-0

Maurice G. Clarke 1899; 6-2-0

Shy Thompson 1900-01; 14-2-1

J.B. Hart 1902; 6-3-1

Ralph Hutchinson 1903-05; 16-7-2

H.R. Schenker 1906; 9-1-0

W.E. Metzenthin 1907-08; 11-5-1

Dexter Draper 1909; 4-3-1

W.S. Wasmund 1910; 6-2-0

Dave Allerdice 1911-15; 33-7-0

Eugene Van Gent 1916; 7-2-0

Bill Juneau 1917-19; 19-7-0

Berry Whitaker 1920-22; 22-3-1

E.J. Stewart 1923-26; 24-9-3

Clyde Littlefield 1927-33; 44-18-6

Jack Chevigny 1934-36; 13-14-2

D.X. Bible 1937-46; 63-31-3

Blair Cherry 1947-50; 32-10-1

Ed Price 1951-56; 33-27-1

Darrell Royal 1957-76; 167-47-5

Fred Akers 1977-86; 86-31-2

David McWilliams 1987-91; 31-26-0

John Mackovic 1992-97; 41-28-2

Mack Brown 1998-2013; 158-48-0

Charlie Strong 2014-16; 16-21-0

Tom Herman 2017-20; 23-13-0

Steve Sarkisian 2021-present 5-7

Texas Longhorns Coaching Awards

Paul W. “Bear” Bryant Award: Mack Brown 2005

Eddie Robinson Award: Darrell Royal 1961, 1963

Bobby Dodd Award: Mack Brown 2008

AFCA: Darrell Royal 1963, 1971 (tie with Charle McClendon, LSU)

Frank Broyles Assistant Coach of the Year: Greg Davis, 2005

Parts of this post originated from the book, Huddle Up: Texas Football. This is the first story in a series that will examine the history of the Longhorns football program, and what it will bring to the Southeastern Conference.

