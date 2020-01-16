Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

A Reality Check: Alabama Basketball 60 Years Ago

J. Bank

Alabama basketball fans have had their share of disappointment over the years, which was in part why Wednesday night's victory over No. 4 Auburn was so special. 

In addition to handing its biggest rival the first loss of the season, the 83-64 win was the Crimson Tide's first victory over a team ranked in the Associated Press top four since defeating No. 1 Stanford in the 2004 NCAA Tournament on March 20, 2004.

That was as couple of head coaches ago. 

Nate Oats was the first Alabama coach since David Hobbs (1992-93) to win the first game he coached against Auburn.

But that's nothing in comparison to what Alabama basketball was like during the 1959-60 season. The Crimson Tide posted a 7-17 record with a 4-10 mark in the Southeastern Conference. 

Playing its games in Foster Auditorium, Alabama had a 7-2 record at home. That was the bright spot. The 17 losses was a school record for losses in a season at the time.

The program above reflects an Alabama win over Georgia.  

The Crimson Tide was led by sophomore Porter Powers, who averaged 15.8 points a game, and junior Larry Pennington, who averaged 11.6 points and 5.6 rebounds.

Coach Dr. Eugene Lambert was at Alabama for only four years and the 1950-60 team was his final season. Lambert had previously coached at Arkansas and Memphis State, and had a lot of success at both.  

At Alabama, he also coached the tennis team for one year.  

His final record at Alabama was 49-49 and he resigned to become the Director of Athletics at Memphis State.Dr. Eugene Lambert died in 2000 at the age of 95.

Incidentally, the 1959-60 team lost to Auburn three times, all at neutral sites. The difference in scoring was, in order, seven, three and two points. 

aa2
aa3
Comments

History

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball Hosts No. 4 Auburn in Pivotal SEC Clash

Follow along for live updates before, during, and after tonight's contest

Tyler Martin

by

Christopher Walsh

Najee Harris Will Return to Alabama for Senior Season

Alabama junior running back Najee Harris announced his intentions to return to school for his senior season and forgo the NFL draft.

Joey Blackwell

by

Bammboo

Photo Gallery: Sights, Sounds and a Few Stats from Alabama's Win Over Auburn

Simply put, Crimson Tide fans had a blast at Coleman Coliseum on Wednesday night

Christopher Walsh

Courtside with Cary L. Clark: Alabama 82, No. 4 Auburn 64

BamaCentral's Cary L. Clark and Joey Blackwell break down the Crimson Tide's stunning upset of the No. 4-ranked Tigers

Cary L. Clark

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 16, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Uses Anfernee McLemore Preseason Comments as Fuel For Upset Victory Over Auburn

Anfernee McLemore gave the Alabama basketball team bulletin board material and it backfired

Tyler Martin

Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl Explains Tigers' First Loss of Season

Auburn center senior center Austin Wiley: 'I Didn't Have My Guys Ready.'

Cary L. Clark

Alabama Basketball Shocks No. 4 Auburn, 83-64

First-year head coach Nate Oats gets first signature win in sell-out crowd at Coleman Coliseum

Joey Blackwell

Crimson Tide signee Kristian Story Named Alabama's Mr. Football for 2019

Kristian Story wins the state's highest honor

Tyler Martin

Alabama, Georgia Tech Set Home-&-Home Series for 2030 and 2031

Alabama continues to build strong non-conference schedule for future seasons

Tyler Martin