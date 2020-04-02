Bama Central
Throwback Thursday: Alabama Baseball in 1986

J. Bank

Heading into the 1986 season, Alabama head coach Barry Schollenberger knew his team was going to be a solid ball club.

Alabama had a 43-20 record including 18-9 in the SEC in 1986. 

The Crimson Tide finished second in the conference standings during the regular season. 

Alabama didn’t make it to the College World Series but did advance to the NCAA Atlantic Regional. It was only the sixth time in school history that Crimson Tide baseball played in the NCAA postseason.

The 1986 Crimson Tide baseball team featured several star players. Catcher Doug Duke who set a single-season home run record for Alabama with 27 was selected All-SEC, to the All-SEC Tournament Team and to several All-American teams.

Other standouts were All-SEC first team players Mike Twardoski (outfielder) and Pete Roberts (pitcher). Eddie Looper (third baseman) and Pat Bailey (designated hitting) were second-team selections. 

Eight players signed professional contracts after the 1986 season concluded.

