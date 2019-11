Next week, the University of Alabama men's basketball will face national power North Carolina.

Of course, it won't be the first meeting between the programs.

This is the 1981-82 Tar Heels team that finished 24-7, ranked 12th/13th in the nation.

After winning the SEC Tournament, beating Kentucky in Rupp Arena, Alabama faced UNC in the NCAA Tournament. It lost to the eventual national champions, 74-69.

You may recognize some of the North Carolina players below.

An NBA star for many years with the Lakers.

He spent 17 years in the NBA.

Became the Head Coach at North Carolina and SMU.