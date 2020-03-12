Bama Central
Throwback Thursday: Alabama’s 1982 SEC Tournament Championship

J. Bank

With Alabama set to begin play in the 2020 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament in Nashville, the Crimson Tide has been the No. 9 or No. 10 seed six of the last seven years. 

The exception was in 2017. No. 5 seed Alabama defeated 12th-seeded Mississippi State, 75-55, and followed that with a 64-53 win over No. 4 seed South Carolina, which would be the Gamecocks’ last loss prior to making a run to the Final Four. The Tide ultimately lost to No. 4 seed Kentucky, 79-74.     

Nevertheless, the Crimson Tide ranks second in championship game appearances (13) and SEC Tournament titles (six). Alabama has advanced to the semifinals 25 times, the third most in the league. 

From 1982-92, Alabama won the SEC Tournament five times and appeared in the title game nine times.

The tournament that sparked the run, 1982, resulted in Alabama's second tournament championship. Credit Coach Wimp Sanderson, his staff and the players as the team overcame huge odds by playing Kentucky on its home court after having lost both games to the Wildcats during the regular season.

Alabama defeated Kentucky at Rupp Arena in the 1982 SEC Tournament title game
(Photo by Jimmy Bank)Jimmy Bank

Mike Davis, Eddie Phillips, Bobby Lee Hurt, Eric Richardson and Ennis Whatley guard against Kentucky with the score tied late in the game.

Alabama cuts down the nets at the 1982 SEC Basketball Tournament
(Photo by Jimmy Bank)Jimmy Bank

Eddie Phillips and Bobby Lee Hurt cut down the nets after Alabama stunned Kentucky, 48-46.

scan (3)

Eddie Phillips and Ennis Whatley were named to the All-Tournament team.

scan (2)
Final stat sheet from the 1982 SEC Tournament championship game.

Overall, Alabama is 67-53 (.558) all-time in the SEC Tournament and has a non-losing record against every SEC program in tournament play with the exception of Kentucky. The Wildcats have ended the Crimson Tide’s run 16 times.    

The .558 winning percentage ranks second among SEC schools. Since the SEC Tournament was restarted in 1979, Alabama is 51-36 (.586), again the second-best record in the league during that span.

Alabama will take on Tennessee in the SEC Tournament for the 16th time in the event’s history. The Crimson Tide owns a 10-5 edge in all-time tournament games against the Volunteers, including a 58-48 victory in the last meeting between the teams in the event on March 15, 2013.     

 

