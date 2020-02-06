Alabama Women's Basketball 1981-82

Coach Ken Weeks began his Alabama coaching career during the 1981-82 season and posted a 17-11 record with a 4-3 Southeastern Conference record.

During his four seasons with the Crimson Tide the women's basketball team had a 74-43 overall record and was 14-17 in the conference. He had one NCAA tournament appearance.

However, it was also the introduction for another person on the staff as Rick Moody started his career at Alabama as a graduate assistant.

In 1989, he was named head coach for the Crimson Tide and stayed at the helm for 16 seasons. He is Alabama's all-time leader in games won among basketball coaches in terms of wins and winning percentage.

His record at Bama was 311-176.

Coach Moody led his Alabama squads to 11 post-season tournaments including eight trips to the NCAA tournament.