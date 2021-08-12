Throwback Thursday: 1927 Rose Bowl, Alabama vs. Stanford

A year after stunning the college football world by beating Washington in Pasadena, the Crimson Tide was out to show that it could do it again.

The Rose Bowl win at the end of the 1925 season went a long way in putting Southern football on the map, and after another undefeated regular season Alabama was invited back to Pasadena.

This time the matchup was against Stanford, and legendary coach Glenn “Pop” Warner. If the Crimson Tide had another good showing, it would go a long way in silencing the few remaining skeptics who thought the win over Washington has been a bit of a fluke.

It wasn't.

Both teams entered the game undefeated and would end the game there, as well, thanks to a 7-7 tie. With Stanford finishing 10-0-1 and Alabama 9-0-1 they shared the national championship.

For Stanford, All-American Ted Shipkey did most of the damage against the Crimson Tide. The Cardinal dominated the game statistically (305 total yards to 98) but played “stale” as one writer described it throughout.

Fumbles were frequent and Stanford missed on two chances to score inside the 10-yard line.

But it still did get on the scoreboard first, thanks to a 20-yard pass play from George Bogue to end Ed Walker, who ran the final 15 yards for the touchdown. Bogue, who had missed an 18-yard field goal earlier in the first quarter, made the point-after for a 7-0 lead Stanford would hold until the game's final moments.

The momentum finally changed when Alabama center Clarke “Babe” Pearce blocked a punt by Stanford’s Frankie Wilton, giving the Crimson Tide the ball on the 14-yard line.

A dislocated shoulder had prevented 170-pound halfback Jimmy Johnston from playing much that season, but he played a crucial part in the Crimson Tide's comeback.

Wu Winslett started the possession with a run for three yards, followed by Johnson racing for seven more down to the Stanford 4.

Winslett again smashed his way for three yards, setting up Johnson's 1-yard plunge into the end zone behind the right guard.

For the crucial extra point attempt, Alabama took an extra precaution to make sure the kicker wouldn't be blocked. With the crowd respectfully hushed, team captain Emile Barnes barked out calls until someone suddenly shouted “signals off.” As Stanford’s line relaxed, center Gordon Holmes snapped the ball to Winslett, and Herschel Caldwell smoothly kicked it through the uprights.

A record crowd of 57,417was on-hand, with gross receipts of $218,047, the highest ever at that point.