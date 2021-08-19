Throwback Thursday: 1931 Rose Bowl, Alabama vs. Washington State

Wallace Wade had a sendoff for the ages as he won a third national championship with a dominating win during his final game as Alabama's head coach.

Wallace Wade had not only already announced his resignation as the Alabama football coach, but hired his replacement when the Crimson Tide had one of the finest seasons in program history.

Undefeated, Alabama returned to the West Coast to play in the Rose Bowl a third time, and unlike the first two trips this time there would be no doubt about which was the better team.

Alabama crushed Washington State, 24-0, before a crowd of 60,000. Wade then left to take over the program at Duke.

Before the game, though, the coach announced that he would start his second-team, much to the shock of the California media. He did just that and for a while the Cougars held the upper hand even though it didn't result in any points.

Late in the first quarter, though, Wade swapped in his first-team players, and Alabama quickly put the game out of reach with three rushing touchdowns during the second quarter.

It added a field goal in the third quarter, while the defense notched the shutout.

Alabama caught Washington State by surprise with its first score. After 13 straight plays on the ground, left end Jimmy Moore connected with left halfback John “Flash” Suther at the Cougars' 22-yard line, and he went untouched into the end zone for a 43-yard touchdown.

Following an interception by Jess Eberdt, other long pass set up another touchdown. This time Moore hit end Ben Smith at the Washington State 1-yard line, where “Monk” Campbell powered in for the score on the next play.

Finally, after faking Moore, Campbell shot through the left side of the line and broke free of a would-be tackler for a 43-yard touchdown.

The three decisive scores occurred during a wild, six-minute stretch. Guard J. B. “Ears” Whitworth, who would later coach the Crimson Tide, kicked a 30-yard field goal for the game’s final points.

Alabama ran for 232 yards and passed for 101 for a total of 333 yards of total offense. Washington State only had 204 total yards and its best scoring opportunity resulted in a lost fumble at the Crimson Tide 1-yard line.