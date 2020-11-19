SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Throwback Thursday: 1937 Kentucky at Alabama

Christopher Walsh

In some ways college football has completely changed over the years, but in others it's pretty much stayed the same. 

The Alabama-Kentucky series is a good example. 

On Oct. 30, 1937, Alabama welcomed Kentucky to Denny Stadium for homecoming and under the direction of Frank Thomas the Crimson Tide was making a run for another national title. 

At that point, Alabama had only lost once in the series, which dated back to 1917. Even with a 6-0 defeat in 1922, the Crimson Tide had still outscored the Wildcats 310-68 overall. It was looking for its 14th-straight win against Kentucky.

Alabama was 5-0 heading into the game and had notched four shutouts, but the schedule was about to get much tougher. 

The entire Crimson Tide roster was listed as such:

Ends: E.T. Warren, Perron Shoemaker, Eugene Blackwell, Hayward Sanford.

Tackles: James Ryba, James Tipton, Walter Merrill, Robert Woods, Jake Redden

Guards: Leroy Monsky, Lewis Bostick, Jess Foshee, Grover Harkins

Centers: Carey Cox, Albert E. Macktolff

Backs: Joe Kilgrow, Hal Hughes, Henry Cochran, Johnny Roberts, Victory Bradford, Alvin Davis, Charlie Holm, George Zivich, Silas A. Beard, Hershel Mosley, William Slemmons. 

The game attracted 13,000 fans and pretty much went as expected. Holm scored on a 27-yard touchdown run to set the early tone, and in the second quarter three more touchdowns were scored by Blackwell on a six-yard run, Kilgrow on a 20-yard run and on a 10-yard Mosley pass to Roberts.

Alabama eventually pulled out a 41-0 victory. 

Thomas led his team through a perfect regular season and Southeastern Conference title, but it never enjoyed another blowout win. In November, Alabama squeaked out a 9-6 victory over Tulane, followed by a 7-0 win over Georgia Tech and survived 9-7 against No. 12 Vanderbilt.

Sandy Sanford kicked Alabama’s ticket to Pasadena, with late game-winning field goals against Tulane and Vanderbilt. However, Alabama’s fifth trip to the Rose Bowl resulted in its first loss there, 13-0 to No. 2 California. 

Heading into this weekend's game at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama leads the series with Kentucky, 37-2-1. The Wildcats' other win in the series was led by quarterback Tim Couch 1997, 40-34 in overtime. 

Alabama has never lost to Kentucky in Tuscaloosa (10-0), which helps explain why it was the homecoming opponent in 1937. 

Going back to the roster, of note was the Alabama coaching staff, which included the person who set the record for coaching wins at both schools and at the Division I level: Paul W. "Bear" Bryant. Thomas' other assistant coaches were Paul Burnum, Tilden Campbell, Hand Crisp and Harold Drew. 

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

History

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Saban Top 100: No. 31-35

BamaCentral is ranking the top 100 players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama over the course of the 2020 football season

Christopher Walsh

Against Kentucky, Alabama Hopes There's No Rust Plus a New Name Could Emerge on Offense

Alabama hopes to shake off any rust this Saturday against Kentucky and a new name could emerge on the Crimson Tide's offense

Tyler Martin

John Petty Jr, Herb Jones Earn Spots on Preseason All-SEC Teams

Petty was recognized on the All-SEC First Team, while Jones landed on the All-SEC Second Team

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes: Rehab

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 19, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Alabama Players in the NFL Tracker Week 11

Tua Tagovailoa is aiming to become just the second quarterback in 40 years to start career 4-0 as a rookie

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Nick Saban Recalls Recruiting Kentucky's Mark Stoops to Michigan State

The Crimson Tide coach has struck gold on the recruiting trail during his time at Alabama but missed out on Stoops and his brothers while he was at Michigan State

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Kira Lewis Jr. Drafted 13th Overall by the New Orleans Pelicans

The standout point guard for Alabama basketball will head to New Orleans after just two seasons in Tuscaloosa

Joey Blackwell

Practice Report: Alabama Football Hosts Third Practice Ahead of Kentucky

The Crimson Tide hosted a two-hour padded practice at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields on Wednesday

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Defensive End LaBryan Ray Could Potentially Return Against Kentucky

The redshirt-junior defensive lineman has been out for the Crimson Tide's last three games with an elbow injury

Joey Blackwell