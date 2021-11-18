Throwback Thursday: 1962 Sugar Bowl, Alabama vs. Arkansas

It seemed fitting that Paul W. Bear Bryant's first national championship game would be against the team from his home state, Arkansas.

“If I hadn’t been lucky I’d still be out there somewhere plowing,” he liked to say.

But luck wasn't involved with the 1961 Crimson Tide, which ran the table and finished the regular season at No. 1, when the final polls were held before the bowl games.

Alabama gave up a total of 22 points in 10 games, and over the last five. Bryant later said “They played like it was a sin to give up a point," and the Crimson Tide led the NCAA in three defensive categories and set 10 school defensive records.

So the Sugar Bowl looked to offense, and specifically Lance Alworth and No. 9 Arkansas, in hopes of a good matchup.

Instead, Alabama needed just six plays to score.

“We noticed something a little different in their defensive alignment,” Crimson Tide tackle Billy Neighbors said, “so we made a slight adjustment.”

The adjustment sent running back Mike Fracchia flying past a defender who penetrated into the backfield, past another just beyond the line, and racing down the sidelines 43 yards to the Arkansas 12. On the next play, quarterback Pat Trammel faked a pass and then, around the left end, ran it in.

“We ran that doggone play about six more times and never did do anything with it again," Neighbors said in the book “Sugar Bowl Classic: A History” by Marty Mulé, who covered the game for decades for the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

The touchdown held up as Alabama went on to win 10-3.

Tim Davis connected on a 32-yard field goal in the second quarter to round out the 10 points. It was set up by a Butch Wilson interception.

Arkansas could only manage a 23-yard field goal by Mickey Cissell during the third quarter, but they were still the first points scored against the Crimson Tide since October.

“I thought it was a great game,” Bryant said at the time. “I’m as proud of them as if the score had been 100-0. We came to play. Our boys rose up real well and stopped them on the big plays.

“Fracchia didn’t let them catch their breath with his shots up the middle and Trammell, like always, did whatever he had to do. Our boys did a good job stopping Lance Alworth. He’s a good competitor, but we just didn’t give him a chance today. If we had, it could have been a different ball game.”

Alworth was credited with 10 carries for just 15 rushing yards. He also had two catches for 55 yards, but his biggest play, a 31-yard reception from quarterback George McKinney to the Alabama 43, ended with a fumble.

“We knew when we went into the game that we were going to have trouble grinding out yardage against this team,” Arkansas head coach Frank Broyles said. “But, we never thought it would be this hard. We just couldn’t get our offense going.

"I guess the main reason was Alabama’s great defense. Bama’s offense was just what we expected, tough and aggressive. Our boys were tight and uneasy in the first half. That didn’t help, but when you’re playing the number one team in the nation, you expect that. In the second half, I thought we did a respectable job.”

Alabama out-gained Arkansas on the ground, 234-113.

Although Wilson had another interception to snuff out the Razorbacks' final hopes, Fracchia took hope the Miller-Digby Award as game MVP. The fullback had 20 carries for 124 rushing yards.

“We were in it on the scoreboard," said Broyles, "but were never in it on the field."