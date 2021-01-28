Throwback Thursday: 1964-65 Alabama Basketball

Alabama had three coaches who would head the program all on the same 1964-65 basketball staff

There haven't been too many Alabama basketball teams that could boast having both an All-American player and a win against Kentucky. But the 1964-65 Crimson Tide had another feather in its cap when it came to uniqueness, a staff that featured three coaches who would head the program.

Former Alabama athlete Hayden Riley, who had played both basketball and baseball for the Crimson Tide after World War II (and would later coach the baseball team from 1970-79, succeeding Joe Sewell), was in his fifth season at the helm.

Just as notable were his assistant coaches. The top assistant was one of Riley's former players at Coffee High School in Florence, Wimp Sanderson, who was the Crimson Tide's head coach from 1980-92.

The freshman coach was C.M. Newton, in his first year at Alabama. He ended up bridging the gap as head coach from 1968-80.

Some of the opposing coaches they faced that season included Dean Smith, Adolph Rupp, Lefty Driesell, Babe McCarthy, Norm Sloan and Ray Mears.

The Crimson Tide went 17-9 overall, 9-7 in the Southeastern Conference, including a 63-58 victory over No. 8 Tennessee at Foster Auditorium. The team also enjoyed a 75-71 win against Kentucky to complete a late-season five-game winning streak.

However, the Wildcats came back a week later and won a rematch, as Alabama closed the regular season with a three-game losing streak.

Alabama was led by senior Bob Andrews. The 6-6 center averaged 19.3 points per game and 9.0 rebounds. He was the Crimson Tide's last All-American until Wendell Hudson in 1973.

Also averaging double-digits were junior center Harry Hammonds (12.9 points and 9.4 rebounds), junior forward Gene Schumacher (12.2, 6.8), and senior guard Charles Perry (10.3, 4.0).

To give an idea of how much things have changed in basketball since then, Hammonds was 6-4, the same height as Perry. On the 2020-21 Crimson Tide, guard Jaden Schackelford is listed as 6-3.

Alabama averaged 77 points (opponents 72.8), and 47.5 rebounds (41.8). The Crimson Tide shot 45.1 percent compared to 41.8 by other teams.