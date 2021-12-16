Throwback Thursday: 1981 Cotton Bowl, Alabama vs. Baylor

When Alabama squares off against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, a College Football Playoff semifinal, it'll be in the venue many Crimson Tide fans now consider a third home.

Alabama has played inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington five times since it opened in 2009, and the Crimson Tide has dominated them all. Including last year's Rose Bowl semifinal, which was moved due to the coronavirus pandemic, Alabama has outscored its opponents, all ranked, 197-51, and has not allowed more than 17 points in a game, including one shutout.

But playing in Texas hasn't always been that way for Alabama.

When the Crimson Tide played Baylor in the 1981 Cotton Bowl Classic, Alabama was riding a three-game losing streak in the postseason game, and was winless over its previous five bowl games in Texas.

For only the second time since 1971, Alabama had failed to win the Southeastern Conference title, finishing second behind eventual national champion Georgia. The Crimson Tide had been upset by Mississippi State, 6-3, to snap the nation’s longest winning streak at 28, then lost to Notre Dame 7-0.

Coach Paul W. "Bear" Bryant found what he was looking for, though, in the Lone Star State, as Alabama pounded Southwest Conference champion Baylor, 30-2.

Under direction of head coach Grant Teaff, Baylor's defense was good.

Just Alabama's was better.

Led by the likes of Warren Lyles, E.J. Junior and Thomas Boyd, the Crimson Tide shut down the running tandem of Walter Abecrombie and Dennis Gentry. The pair had combined for nearly 2,000 yards during Baylor's 10-1 regular season. However, they managed a combined total of 54 rushing yards.

"Baylor is the best team we played, including Notre Dame," Junior was quoted as saying in the Waco Tribune-Herald. "Baylor didn't quit, they kept coming at us. Don't look at the sore. We had 10 or 11 days to prepare and we just wanted it more."

Junior, who was recently inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, was credited with 10 tackles and also recovered a fumble.

Lyles had eight tackles, including five for a loss, to be named the game's defensive MVP.

Running back Major Ogilvie won the offensive award after tallying 74 rushing yards on 15 carries, as Alabama ran for 241 total. He, Don Jacobs and Mark Nix scored touchdowns for the Crimson Tide, and sophomore Peter Kim added three field goals.

Baylor could manage only a safety, scored in the second quarter when defensive tackle Tommy Tabor caught quarterback Walter Lewis in the end zone while he was trying to throw the ball.

It lost four of five fumbles and had three passes intercepted. Two of Alabama's touchdown's followed pickoffs.

"Turnovers," said Taeff, "that's the story in a nutshell."