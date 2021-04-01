Throwback Thursday: 1987 Crimson Tide Baseball

The problem with being so successful in 1986 was that the 1987 Alabama baseball team had nearly no returning starters

As if playing baseball in the Southeastern Conference wasn't difficult enough, the 1987 Alabama Crimson Tide had the additional problem of overcoming another obstacle, itself.

That's as in the 1986 Crimson Tide, which was extremely successful. Barry Shollenberger's team went 43-20 overall, setting a program record for wins, and 18-9 in league play. It finished second in the league standings and played in the NCAA tournament, advancing to the Atlantic Regional.

However, the successful season came at a cost, which the Crimson Tide had to pay next year.

Shollenberger was quoted as saying prior to the 1987 season: "Usually I have to replace the outfield, the infield or a couple of pitchers, but I've never had to replace the whole starting lineup.

"And I've never heard of anybody ever having to replace all eight everyday starters, the designated hitter plus three of the top four pitchers in the same year."

The 1987 Crimson Tide managed to go 25-26, but got better as the season progressed and finished 11-14 in the SEC.

Some of the team leaders that season included junior left fielder Deron White, who topped the Crimson Tide in batting (.347), home runs (11) and RBIs (47). Senior second baseman Ralph Lusian stole 33 bases.

Junior right-hander David Oropezza led the pitching staff with seven wins. He had six complete games, with 88 strikeouts to go with a 3.54 ERA.

Senior right-hander Jake Stout notched three saves.

Shollenberger, who was named Baseball America's College Coach of the Year in 1983, remained with the Crimson Tide until his retirement in 1994. He had an overall record of 487-334-1.

The full preseason preview in the team's media guide is listed below:

