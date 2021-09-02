Throwback Thursday: 1993 Sugar Bowl, Alabama vs. Miami

Crimson Tide fans really only care about one previous matchup with the Hurricanes, the 1993 Sugar Bowl with the national title on the line.

NEW ORLEANS — The buildup was unbelievable.

Alabama coach Gene Stallings had long said he did not consider his Crimson Tide an underdog to any team in college football, not even the one ranked atop the polls.

His Crimson Tide went out and proved it in front of 76,789 in the Superdome, handily defeating the ranked Miami Hurricanes, 34-13.

It was Alabama's first national championship since Paul W. "Bear" Bryant, and his 1979 team.

With the Crimson Tide's stifling defense, the Hurricanes struggled, accumulating just 48 yards on the ground (including 42 on Miami's final possession). Quarterback Gino Torretta, the 1992 Heisman Trophy winner, passed for 278 yards, but was pressured and frustrated all night.

With Alabama leading 13-6 at the half, the defense took control of the game early in the third quarter.

On Miami's first play from scrimmage following the break, Torretta was intercepted by Tommy Johnson, who returned the ball to the Miami 20-yard line.

Six plays later, Derrick Lassic scored from a yard out to increase Alabama's lead to 20-6.

The one play that virtually spelled the end for Miami came on their next possession. The Tide pulled all 11 players up to line with Torretta operating from the shotgun. His errant pass was snared by George Teague who high-stepped 31 yards for the second Tide touchdown in 16 seconds.

Teague was covering Miami tailback Jonathan Harris, who was lined up in a slot to the right, only to be jammed at the line of scrimmage. Torretta, who was pressured all night by the Alabama defense, forced the throw only to see Teague stepped in front of Harris.

However, he's also widely remembered for another play in the game.

Trailing 27-6, the Hurricanes knew that they had to quickly make something happen to have any chance of a comeback. On second-and-10 play, Torretta hit his favorite receiver, Lamar Thomas, who was streaking down the sideline for an apparent six points. That is until Teague amazingly chased Thomas down, stripped the ball from him, and proceeded to advance in the other direction for a short gain.

The play was actually nullified by a five-yard offside penalty called against Alabama, but "The Strip" is still regarded as one of the greatest in Crimson Tide lore.

Meanwhile, Alabama's ground game kept churning out yards. Out of the Crimson Tide's 285 total yards gained, 267 came on the ground.

Derrick Lassic led with 135 rushing yards on 28 carries and two touchdowns to be named the game MVO.

Alabama was actually outgained 326-285, but it didn't need to do anything more offensively. Jay Barker, who won his 17th straight start, completed just 4 of 13 passes for 18 yards, with two interceptions.

