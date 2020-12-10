Throwback Thursday: The Controversial 1995 Arkansas at Alabama Finish

One of Alabama's most controversial losses at Bryant-Denny Stadium was to Arkansas and a head coach with strong Crimson Tide roots, Danny Ford

Before Arkansas joined the Southeastern Conference in 1990, and began league play two years later, there was no such thing as a rivalry with Alabama as the teams had only played twice: The 1962 Sugar Bowl (when the Crimson Tide capped the 1961 national championship) and during the 1980 season.

It took until 1995, and five losses, for Arkansas to finally get a taste of victory against its new SEC West foe.

The Razorbacks needed controversial comeback to do so 20-19 at Bryant-Denny Stadium, where the No. 13 Crimson Tide hadn't lost since 1993 (to LSU).

Down 10-3 at the end of the first quarter, Alabama rallied for two touchdowns and a 17-10 lead at halftime. The first was on a Dennis Riddle 1-yard run, the other on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Brian Burgdorf to Curtis Brown.

But after John Walters downed Madre Hill in the end zone for a safety, Alabama's first since 1991, Arkansas rallied following Mark Smith's interception, which he returned to the Crimson Tide 8 before being dragged down by Riddle. A Darrell Blackburn sack resulted in a 12-yard loss, however a face-mask penalty to the Crimson Tide resulted in the Razorbacks having the ball at the 4. Even so, they had to settle for a 21-yard field goal.

Neither side was able to capitalize until Arkansas' final possession. Shannon Brown, who had a career-high 10 tackles, combined with Blackburn for another sack, leading to third-and-25 and time running out on the Razorbacks, trailing 19-13.

Only quarterback Barry Lunney dumped a short pass to Hill for 15 yards, and was able to convert the fourth down on a throw to Anthony Lucas for another 31 yards.

Eventually Arkansas was able to get down to the Alabama 3, where the Crimson Tide defense denied it three times, resulting in fourth-and-goal with six seconds remaining.

Sliding J.J. Meadors, who was only 5-foot-6, was credited with making the touchdown catch that led to the win. Many die-hard Alabama fans will forever claim that he trapped the ball.

“It was such a different time because there were no Jumbotrons with replays being shown in the stadium,” Meadors told WholeHogSports in 2017. “There was no instant replay review by the officials.

“I didn’t actually see the replay until we got back to Fayetteville later on that day. I can see why some people may have thought I trapped it, because it was thrown low, but I got down and got my hands under the ball.”

See for yourself:

The Razorbacks still needed an extra point from kicker Todd Latourette, who earlier in the fourth quarter had a field-goal attempt scrapped due to a botched snap. This time there would be no mistake against Gene Stallings' team.

Coach Danny Ford, who played for Paul W. "Bear" Bryant at Alabama and was the Razorbacks’ coach from 1993-97, had tears of joy in the postgame locker room. The last time Arkansas had visited Bryant-Denny Stadium it lost 43-3.

"Alabama fans still get on to me and say we cheated,” Ford said. “But no, we didn’t cheat. J.J. caught it.”