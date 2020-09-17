SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Throwback Thursday: Alabama Defense Didn't Give Up a Yard in 1962 Home Opener vs. Houston

J. Bank

Even though the 1962 Alabama Crimson Tide had already played three games, including two at nearby Legion Field in Birmingham, the reigning national champions didn't play before its home crowd until Houston came to Tuscaloosa in mid-October. 

Alabama was 3-0 and had dominated Georgia, Tulane and Vanderbilt, but then did something unexpected against the Cougars, fell behind at Denny Stadium.

Houston jumped out to an early lead thanks to a 40-yard field goal with 1:40 remaining in the first quarter. 

However, it subsequently gave it up on a special-teams miscue at the Houston 25 when the ball was  snapped over the head of Bobby Brenzina, who then chased it along with Alabama's Charlie Stephens only to see Crimson Tide All-American Lee Roy Jordan fall on it in the end zone. 

The Crimson Tide didn't get the offense rolling until the third quarter, when quarterbacks Joe Namath and Jack Hurlbut, who split the duties, guided a 12-play, 65-yard drive to finally reach the end zone. Fullback Eddie Versprille had carries of 14 and 8 yards against the stubborn Houston defense, and Namath connected with Stephens and Bill Battle to set up Cotton Clark's 1-yard touchdown. 

Although the defense didn't notch a shutout in the 14-3 victory, it yielded no net yards as Houston finished with 45 passing yards and -45 rushing. 

Versprille finished with 60 rushing yards on 10 carries, and Hurlbut connected on 3-of-4 passes for 24 yards. He ended up completing just 12 of 20 throws for 139 yards as Namath ended up going 76-for-146 for 1,192 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Alabama just missed defending the national title, finishing 10-1 following a 17-0 victory against Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl. The defense recorded four shutouts and didn't yield more than seven points to any opponent. 

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

History

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nick Saban Praises Emil Ekiyor Jr., Still Figuring Out Best Offensive Line Grouping Ahead of Opener

Just days away from the season opener against Missouri, the Crimson Tide is still in search of its five best o-linemen

Tyler Martin

NCAA Division 1 Council Approves Moving 2020 Fall Championships to Spring 2021

As expected, NCAA fall championships for 2020 will now move to the spring of 2021 and brackets will be at 75 percent of its normal capacity

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Nick Saban: Alabama Football Now Conducting Daily COVID-19 Testing

The SEC currently mandates that players be tested just twice a week heading into the 2020 college football season

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

In-Person Recruiting Dead Period To Continue Through the Remainder of 2020

Due to COVID-19, no in-person recruiting will take place for the rest of the calendar year

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 17, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Friday Night Lights Week 5 Preview

Another Busy Show On Tap From 6-9 CT on Tide 100.9

Cary L. Clark

by

TylerMartin

Three Former Alabama Standouts Nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021

Shaun Alexander, Cornelius Bennett, and Chris Samuels are among 100-plus nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Crimson Tikes: Carbon Copy

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

TylerMartin

Big Ten Officially Reverses Course, Will Play College Football in 2020

One of the two Power Five conferences who previously announced plans to postpone football in the fall, has now made plans to return

Tyler Martin

by

CrimsonTikes