Throwback Thursday: Alabama's Amazing 1998 Comeback at LSU

The story was supposed to be about how Alabama had a long unbeaten streak at LSU on the line when it visited Baton Rouge in 1998.

Instead, the Crimson Tide pulled off one of the the greatest comebacks in the Alabama football history.

After trailing for most of the game, the Crimson Tide scored two touchdowns during the final two-and-a-half minutes for a 22-16 victory at Tiger Stadium.

The two late touchdowns were both thrown by Andrew Zow, who was 17-for-27 for 284 yards and three touchdowns en route to being named the SEC Player of the Week.

Running back Kevin Faulk's 1-yard touchdown was the only scoring of the first half, but Alabama briefly took the lead 7-6 on a Quincy Jackson 53-yard touchdown reception early in the third quarter.

LSU countered with two scores of its own, a Chris Chauvin 20-yard field goal and and a 7-yard touchdown pass from Herb Tyler to Kyle Kipps.

Down 16-7 in the fourth quarter, Alabama's magical comeback began with Shaun Alexander's 21-yard touchdown reception with just 2:24 remaining in the game.

It subsequently executed a successful onside kick with Jason McAddley recovering Daniel Pope's bouncing ball at the LSU 40,

On first down, Alexander ran 14 yards to the 26, setting up the winning strike. Zow connected with Jackson on third-and-9 for the 25-yard touchdown, and with Michael Vaughn on the two-point conversion.

The Tigers made a valiant effort to answer again, but Tyler's long pass with 27 seconds remaining was intercepted by safety Marcus Spencer, his second pick of the game.

Alexander finished with 109 rushing yards on 22 attempts, and Jackson had 138 yards on four receptions, including the two touchdowns. Spencer led all tacklers with 13, including 10 solo stops and three for a loss.

With the win, Alabama's unbeaten streak at LSU reached 15 games, dating back to 1969.