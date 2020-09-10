SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Throwback Thursday: Bear Bryant Got Shutout During First Game Against Georgia

J. Bank

Paul W. "Bear" Bryant returned to Alabama in 1958 when "Mama called," and one of the key matchups that first season was the homecoming game against Georgia. 

The Crimson Tide was off a 2-2-1 start, coming off a 9-7 victory over Mississippi State. 

Georgia at Alabama, game program cover, Nov. 1, 1958
Image courtesy of Jimmy Bank

Georgia had no trouble moving the ball at then-Denny Stadium, tallying 291 total yards, but Alabama stopped five scoring threats in the second half to pull out a 12-0 shutout.

"When the chips were down, Alabama played its best," Georgia coach Wally Butts said.

Bryant used the quick-kick both to slow Georgia and as a weapon. 

One led to Alabama's first touchdown, after Gary O'Steen quick-kicked 58 yards to the Georgia 13. When the defense held and forced a punt, O'Steen returned it 14 yards to the Bulldogs' 37-yard-line. 

Duff Morrison ran for 14 yards, Bobby Jackson threw to John Paul Poole for nine more, and O'Steen ran in the score. 

One of four interceptions by the Alabama defense set up the other touchdown. In the closing minutes, Norbie Ronsonet made the pick, and returned it 38 yards to the Georgia 16. 

This time O'Steen ran for three, Jackson 12 and then scored on a goal-line plunge.  

Fullback Theron Sapp was credited with 84 rushing for Georgia, which went on to finish the season 4-6. With quarterback Fran Tarkenton on the roster, an improved Bulldogs team went 10-1 and captured the SEC title a year later. 

Alabama finished the 1958 season with a 5-4-1 record. Jackson lead the team in rushing with 472 yards, passing with 408, and scoring with 44 points. 

O'Steen was second in rushing with 284 yards.  

Bryant went on to win six national titles with the Crimson Tide. 

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

History

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 10, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

The Saban Top 100: Ranking the Best Alabama Players of the Nick Saban Era, No. 91-95

BamaCentral is ranking the top 100 players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama over the course of the 2020 football season

Christopher Walsh

Practice Report: Alabama Football Team's Focus This Week on 'Match my Intensity'

Crimson Tide continues camp grind with another full-scale workout in preparation for final fall scrimmage

Christopher Walsh

Where Former Alabama Players are on their NFL Week 1 Depth Charts

Not only does Alabama have more players in the NFL than any other college, but most of them are expected to start on Week 1

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Soccer Announces 2020 Schedule

The Crimson Tide will have an eight-match, conference-only season that starts on Sept. 19

UA_Athletics

Friday Night Lights Radio Preview: Week 4

Three Bama Central staffers are in the lineup

Cary L. Clark

Crimson Tikes: Paddling

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Alabama Volleyball Announces 2020 Fall Schedule

The Crimson Tide will face off against Georgia, LSU, Missouri, and Florida this season

UA_Athletics

All Things Bama Podcast: What 2021 TE Robbie Ouzts' Commitment Means Plus Alabama in the NFL Update

This show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Extra Year of Eligibility Would be Great Thing for Players According to Nick Saban

Roster shakeup could be in the mix for the Crimson Tide in 2021 and beyond

Tyler Martin