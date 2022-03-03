Throwback Thursday: Looking Back on Crimson Tide Performances in the NFL Combine

A position-by-position look at some of the scores Alabama players have posted at the combine en route to being selected in the draft.

One of the greatest mysteries in recent NFL draft history is how did Alabama running back Derrick Henry drop to the Tennessee Titans in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft?

He was the 45th overall pick.

Think a few teams would like to have that one over again? Like 31 of them?

Henry was coming off the 2015 season when he won the Heisman Trophy, along with the Doak Walker, Maxwell, Walter Camp Player of the Year awards, and topped it off by getting a national championship ring.

The unanimous first-team All-American led the nation with 2,219 rushing yards and 28 rushing touchdowns.

He went for 213 rushing yards against a loaded LSU defense, and easily won his showdown with trophy hopeful Leonard Fournette (who finished with 31 yards for the game).

In the title game he carried the ball 36 times for 167 yards and had three scores against Clemson.

Yet Lance Zierlein, a draft analyst for NFL.com thought he was comparable to Brandon Jacobs.

This isn't a knock on Zierlein, who had a better read on Henry than most. The knocks on him by evaluators included durability after 400 touches during his final year with the Crimson Tide, and averaging almost 32 per game against SEC competition, taking too long to build up speed, and average foot quickness.

"Henry needs early running room as he's not a creator in the backfield, but once he gets up a full head of steam, he is a nightmare with his ability to punish on the second and third level or take it to the house," Zierlein wrote.

However, he also had in his evaluation:



Can be a violent runner without even trying

Pummels tacklers with forward lean and dynamite behind his pads

Gives run-­support cornerbacks bad dreams

Rare top­-end speed for a runner his size

Long strides from second to third level cut into reaction time for safeties and often leave them a step short and grasping for air

Rarely fatigues and wears down defenses as game goes on

Had 29.6 percent of his explosive carries come in the fourth quarter

The thing was, Henry had a good showing at the combine. Granted, it wasn't quite on par with Julio Jones' outstanding performance in 2011 when he wowed everyone even before it was revealed he'd had a fractured foot, but still.

With that in mind, we thought it would be fun to do a position-by-position look at how some Crimson Tide players did at the combine. If nothing else, you might want to glance at them when some of the scores are posted this year: