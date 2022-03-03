Throwback Thursday: Looking Back on Crimson Tide Performances in the NFL Combine
One of the greatest mysteries in recent NFL draft history is how did Alabama running back Derrick Henry drop to the Tennessee Titans in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft?
He was the 45th overall pick.
Think a few teams would like to have that one over again? Like 31 of them?
Henry was coming off the 2015 season when he won the Heisman Trophy, along with the Doak Walker, Maxwell, Walter Camp Player of the Year awards, and topped it off by getting a national championship ring.
The unanimous first-team All-American led the nation with 2,219 rushing yards and 28 rushing touchdowns.
He went for 213 rushing yards against a loaded LSU defense, and easily won his showdown with trophy hopeful Leonard Fournette (who finished with 31 yards for the game).
In the title game he carried the ball 36 times for 167 yards and had three scores against Clemson.
Yet Lance Zierlein, a draft analyst for NFL.com thought he was comparable to Brandon Jacobs.
This isn't a knock on Zierlein, who had a better read on Henry than most. The knocks on him by evaluators included durability after 400 touches during his final year with the Crimson Tide, and averaging almost 32 per game against SEC competition, taking too long to build up speed, and average foot quickness.
"Henry needs early running room as he's not a creator in the backfield, but once he gets up a full head of steam, he is a nightmare with his ability to punish on the second and third level or take it to the house," Zierlein wrote.
However, he also had in his evaluation:
- Can be a violent runner without even trying
- Pummels tacklers with forward lean and dynamite behind his pads
- Gives run-support cornerbacks bad dreams
- Rare top-end speed for a runner his size
- Long strides from second to third level cut into reaction time for safeties and often leave them a step short and grasping for air
- Rarely fatigues and wears down defenses as game goes on
- Had 29.6 percent of his explosive carries come in the fourth quarter
The thing was, Henry had a good showing at the combine. Granted, it wasn't quite on par with Julio Jones' outstanding performance in 2011 when he wowed everyone even before it was revealed he'd had a fractured foot, but still.
With that in mind, we thought it would be fun to do a position-by-position look at how some Crimson Tide players did at the combine. If nothing else, you might want to glance at them when some of the scores are posted this year:
How Some Alabama Players Fared at the Combine
AJ McCarron, quarterback, 2014
Height: 75.25 inches
Weight: 220 pounds
BMI: 27.97
Wingspan: 74.000 inches
40 Yard Dash: 4.94 seconds
40 Yard (MPH): 16.56 (MPH)
20 Yard Split: 2.93 seconds
10 Yard Split: 1.77 seconds
Vertical Leap: 28.0 inches
20 Yd Shuttle: 4.34 seconds
Three Cone: 7.18 seconds
Drafted: 5th round, 24th pick, No. 164 overall, Cincinnati Bengals
Derrick Henry, running back, 2016
Height: 74.63 inches
Weight: 247 pounds
BMI: 31.93
Arm Length: 33.00 inches
Hand Size: 8.75 inches
Wingspan: 80.750 inches
Birthdate: 7/17/1994
40 Yard Dash: 4.54 seconds
40 Yard (MPH): 18.02 (MPH)
20 Yard Split: 2.67 seconds
10 Yard Split: 1.60 seconds
Bench Press: 22 reps (225 lb)
Vertical Leap: 37.0 inches
Broad Jump: 130 inches
20 Yd Shuttle: 4.38 seconds
Three Cone: 7.20 seconds
60 Yd Shuttle: 11.50 seconds
Drafted: Second round, 14th pick No. 45 overall, Tennessee Titans
Julio Jones, wide receiver, 2011
Height: 74.75 inches
Weight: 220 pounds
BMI: 28.35
Arm Length: 33.75 inches
Hand Size: 9.75 inches
Birthdate: 2/3/1989
40 Yard Dash: 4.34 seconds
40 Yard (MPH): 18.85 (MPH)
20 Yard Split: 2.47 seconds
10 Yard Split: 1.50 seconds
Bench Press: 17 reps (225 lb)
Vertical Leap: 38.5 inches
Broad Jump: 135 inches
20 Yd Shuttle: 4.25 seconds
Three Cone: 6.66 seconds
60 Yd Shuttle: 11.07 seconds
Drafted: First round, 6th overall, Atlanta Falcons
O.J. Howard, tight end, 2017
Height: 77.63 inches
Weight: 251 pounds
BMI: 29.99
Arm Length: 33.75 inches
Hand Size: 10.00 inches
Wingspan: 80.375 inches
Birthdate: 11/19/1994
40 Yard Dash: 4.51 seconds
40 Yard (MPH): 18.14 (MPH)
20 Yard Split: 2.61 seconds
10 Yard Split: 1.55 seconds
Bench Press: 22 reps (225 lb)
Wonderlic: 27 (0-50)
Vertical Leap: 30.0 inches
Broad Jump: 121 inches
20 Yd Shuttle: 4.16 seconds
Three Cone: 6.85 seconds
60 Yd Shuttle: 12.38 seconds
Drafted: First round, 19th overall, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
D.J. Fluker, offensive lineman, 2013
Height: 76.63 inches
Weight: 339 pounds
BMI: 41.57
Arm Length: 36.68 inches
Hand Size: 10.50 inches
Wingspan: 87.250 inches
Birthdate: 3/13/1991
40 Yard Dash: 5.31 seconds
40 Yard (MPH): 15.41 (MPH)
20 Yard Split: 3.12 seconds
10 Yard Split: 1.90 seconds
Bench Press: 21 reps (225 lb)
Vertical Leap: 27.5 inches (Pro Day)
20 Yd Shuttle: 5.00 seconds (Pro Day)
Drafted: First round, 11th overall (after Dee Milliner and Chance Warmack), San Diego Chargers
Quinnen Williams, defensive lineman, 2019
Height: 75 inches
Weight: 303 pounds
BMI: 38.78
Wingspan: 80.250 inches
40 Yard Dash: 4.83 seconds
40 Yard (MPH): 16.94 (MPH)
20 Yard Split: 2.80 seconds
10 Yard Split: 1.67 seconds
Vertical Leap: 30.5 inches
Drafted: First round, 3rd overall, New York Jets
C.J. Mosley, linebacker, 2014
Height: 74 inches
Weight: 234 pounds
BMI: 30.77
Arm Length: 33.38 inches
Hand Size: 10.75 inches
Wingspan: 79.375 inches
Birthdate: 6/19/1992
40 Yard Dash: 4.65 seconds
40 Yard (MPH): 17.59 (MPH)
Vertical Leap: 35.0 inches
20 Yd Shuttle: 4.40 seconds
Three Cone: 7.30 seconds
20 Yard Split: 2.70 seconds (Pro Day)
10 Yard Split: 1.56 seconds (Pro Day)
Drafted: First round, 17th overall, Baltimore Ravens
Minkah Fitzpatrick, safety, 2018
Height: 72.13 inches
Weight: 204 pounds
BMI: 28.23
Wingspan: 75.125 inches
40 Yard Dash: 4.46 seconds
40 Yard (MPH): 18.34 (MPH)
20 Yard Split: 2.58 seconds
10 Yard Split: 1.52 seconds
Bench Press: 14 reps (225 lb)
Vertical Leap: 33.0 inches
Broad Jump: 121 inches
20 Yd Shuttle: 4.13 seconds (Pro Day)
Three Cone: 6.73 seconds (Pro Day)
Drafted: First round, 11th overall, Miami Dolphins
Marlon Humphrey, cornerback, 2017
Height: 72.25 inches
Weight: 197 pounds
BMI: 27.17
Arm Length: 32.25 inches
Hand Size: 8.75 inches
Birthdate: 7/8/1996
40 Yard Dash: 4.41 seconds
40 Yard (MPH): 18.55 (MPH)
20 Yard Split: 2.57 seconds
10 Yard Split: 1.52 seconds
Bench Press: 10 reps (225 lb)
Wonderlic: 20 (0-50)
Broad Jump: 125 inches
20 Yd Shuttle: 4.28 seconds
Three Cone: 6.75 seconds
Drafted: First round, 16th overall, Baltimore Ravens