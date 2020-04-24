Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

The Top 25 Alabama Draft Picks of All-Time

Christopher Walsh

For the third time in four years, and fifth time since Nick Saban took over in 2007, Alabama had four first-round selections in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

He also became the first coach to have a first-round round selection form every position group, and that’s just at Alabama. Factor in his previous coaching stops and Saban’s success is unprecedented.

Consequently, the social-team team for Alabama football decided after Tua Tagovailoa was picked fifth overall by the Miami Dolphins that it was time to claim the Crimson Tide as being First-Round U.

But it got us thinking about who have been the best Alabama draft picks in history?

The criteria is simple: Selections that made you think, “Oh, that’s a great pick there.”

Being named an All-Pro also helped.

Here's the top 25, with brief explanations with the top 10. Disagree? Feel free to let us now in the comment section below:

1. Bart Starr: He was selected in the 17th round in 1956

2. John Hannah: Alabama’s perennial All-Pro player

3. Dwight Stephenson: How did he last until the second round in 1980?

4. Derrick Thomas: Selected fourth in 1989, after Troy Aikman and Barry Sanders, and before Deion Sanders

5. Ozzie Newsome: He only redefined the tight end position

6. Joe Namath: They built the AFL around him

7. Julio Jones: The Falcons traded five draft picks for him, and he was still a great pick

8. Kenny Stabler: Second round in 1968? Really? He was the 52 player selected.

9. Eddie Jackson: The former fourth-round pick recently landed biggest contract for safety

10. Cornelius Bennett: How many Super Bowls did he play in again?

11. Derrick Henry

12. Shaun Alexander

13. Tua Tagovailoa

14. Lee Roy Jordan

15. Tony Nathan

16. Minkah Fitzpatrick

17. Marlon Humphrey

18. Howard Cross

19. Evan Mathis

20. Bob Baumhower

21. Landon Collins

22. Bill Neighbors

23. Dont’a Hightower

24. Deshea Townsend

25. Josh Jacobs 

This is the second in a series of 25 stories, ranking the Crimson Tide nearly every way imaginable.

Linebackers 

Centers

Comebacks

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Tyler Martin
Tyler Martin

Editor

With good health, Tua could definitely crack the top 3 of this list

History

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live With The Tide: 2020 NFL Draft First Round

Alabama aims to have a record-setting first round as the 2020 NFL Draft kicks off

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Recruiting Corner: Alabama WR Targets in the 2021 Class to Watch

A look at different 2021 wide receiver targets for the Alabama Crimson Tide

Tyler Martin

The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports: The End of a 125-Year Run

A look at what's going on in sports outside of Alabama, and the best of Sports Illustrated

Christopher Walsh

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The Full Nick Saban and Drew Brees Story

Need your fix of Alabama sports with the spring seasons cancelled? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tikes, April 24, 2020: Iron Bowl B.C.

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

Another First Round in the Books, More History for Nick Saban and Alabama

On Thursday night, the Crimson Tide finished with four first-round selections for the fifth time in 13 seasons under Nick Saban

Tyler Martin

by

BamaDave18

All Things Bama Podcast: Reaction from Round One of 2020 NFL Draft

The show is available on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Position Groups Alabama Won't Have A Player Drafted Can be Counted On One Hand

2020 NFL Draft position previews for running backs, interior offensive linemen and tight ends

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Instant Analysis: Henry Ruggs III Selected by the Raiders

The Sports Illustrated team discusses the first Alabama wide receiver taken in the draft, Henry Ruggs III

Christopher Walsh

Fantasy Impact of Henry Ruggs III Drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders

The Sports Illustrated draft team discusses Henry Ruggs III being the first Alabama wide receiver selected

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin