The Top 25 Alabama Draft Picks of All-Time
Christopher Walsh
For the third time in four years, and fifth time since Nick Saban took over in 2007, Alabama had four first-round selections in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.
He also became the first coach to have a first-round round selection form every position group, and that’s just at Alabama. Factor in his previous coaching stops and Saban’s success is unprecedented.
Consequently, the social-team team for Alabama football decided after Tua Tagovailoa was picked fifth overall by the Miami Dolphins that it was time to claim the Crimson Tide as being First-Round U.
But it got us thinking about who have been the best Alabama draft picks in history?
The criteria is simple: Selections that made you think, “Oh, that’s a great pick there.”
Being named an All-Pro also helped.
Here's the top 25, with brief explanations with the top 10. Disagree? Feel free to let us now in the comment section below:
1. Bart Starr: He was selected in the 17th round in 1956
2. John Hannah: Alabama’s perennial All-Pro player
3. Dwight Stephenson: How did he last until the second round in 1980?
4. Derrick Thomas: Selected fourth in 1989, after Troy Aikman and Barry Sanders, and before Deion Sanders
5. Ozzie Newsome: He only redefined the tight end position
6. Joe Namath: They built the AFL around him
7. Julio Jones: The Falcons traded five draft picks for him, and he was still a great pick
8. Kenny Stabler: Second round in 1968? Really? He was the 52 player selected.
9. Eddie Jackson: The former fourth-round pick recently landed biggest contract for safety
10. Cornelius Bennett: How many Super Bowls did he play in again?
11. Derrick Henry
12. Shaun Alexander
13. Tua Tagovailoa
14. Lee Roy Jordan
15. Tony Nathan
16. Minkah Fitzpatrick
17. Marlon Humphrey
18. Howard Cross
19. Evan Mathis
20. Bob Baumhower
21. Landon Collins
22. Bill Neighbors
23. Dont’a Hightower
24. Deshea Townsend
25. Josh Jacobs
This is the second in a series of 25 stories, ranking the Crimson Tide nearly every way imaginable.