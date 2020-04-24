The Top 25 Alabama Draft Picks of All-Time

For the third time in four years, and fifth time since Nick Saban took over in 2007, Alabama had four first-round selections in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

He also became the first coach to have a first-round round selection form every position group, and that’s just at Alabama. Factor in his previous coaching stops and Saban’s success is unprecedented.

Consequently, the social-team team for Alabama football decided after Tua Tagovailoa was picked fifth overall by the Miami Dolphins that it was time to claim the Crimson Tide as being First-Round U.

But it got us thinking about who have been the best Alabama draft picks in history?

The criteria is simple: Selections that made you think, “Oh, that’s a great pick there.”

Being named an All-Pro also helped.

Here's the top 25, with brief explanations with the top 10. Disagree? Feel free to let us now in the comment section below:

1. Bart Starr: He was selected in the 17th round in 1956

2. John Hannah: Alabama’s perennial All-Pro player

3. Dwight Stephenson: How did he last until the second round in 1980?

4. Derrick Thomas: Selected fourth in 1989, after Troy Aikman and Barry Sanders, and before Deion Sanders

5. Ozzie Newsome: He only redefined the tight end position

6. Joe Namath: They built the AFL around him

7. Julio Jones: The Falcons traded five draft picks for him, and he was still a great pick

8. Kenny Stabler: Second round in 1968? Really? He was the 52 player selected.

9. Eddie Jackson: The former fourth-round pick recently landed biggest contract for safety

10. Cornelius Bennett: How many Super Bowls did he play in again?

11. Derrick Henry

12. Shaun Alexander

13. Tua Tagovailoa

14. Lee Roy Jordan

15. Tony Nathan

16. Minkah Fitzpatrick

17. Marlon Humphrey

18. Howard Cross

19. Evan Mathis

20. Bob Baumhower

21. Landon Collins

22. Bill Neighbors

23. Dont’a Hightower

24. Deshea Townsend

25. Josh Jacobs

This is the second in a series of 25 stories, ranking the Crimson Tide nearly every way imaginable.

