Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Alabama's 1992 National Championship

J. Bank

In his TV opening statement, announcer Keith Jackson called this game "another one of those moments in sports that could grow into legend."  He was spot on, especially in Tuscaloosa.

The Crimson Tide came into the game 12-0 fresh off a victory over Florida in the SEC Championship game.  Miami, 11-0, was the defending National Champion.

Miami players were famous for trash-talking and took it to new heights prior to this game.  It didn't faze the Tide as they came away with a 34-13 win.

scan (1)

Alabama's defense was highlighted by George Teague's amazing play now known as "The Strip".  

Coach Gene Stallings and the Tide captured another National Championship for the University of Alabama.

scan
Comments

History

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 4, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Around The SEC: How The League Is Dealing With Re-Opening, Nationwide Protests

Around the SEC, a collective effort of league Sports Illustrated sites, will appear weekly on BamaCentral, usually on Tuesdays.

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Alabama Assistant Coach Apologizes After Former Gymnast Accuses Him Of Racist Language

Former Crimson Tide gymnast Tia Kiaku shares incident of when an assistant coach made racially insensitive comments

Tyler Martin

Alabama LB Markail Benton Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The junior linebacker becomes the second Crimson Tide player to enter the transfer portal in as many days

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes: Etiquette

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Alabama Basketball's Herbert Jones Returning For Senior Season

With so much uncertainty surrounding his draft status and the league's draft process for this year, Jones will return for his fourth and final season with the Crimson Tide

Tyler Martin

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The Greatest Alabama Play That Didn't Count, 'The Strip'

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with George Teague's "The Strip"

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Corner: A Tribute to a Worthy Opponent

Pat Dye, Auburn coaching legend, passed away on Monday at the age of 80

Joey Blackwell

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The Talking Bear

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with some of Bear Bryant's best quotes

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Women's Tennis Coach Jenny Mainz Not Wasting Any Time During Pandemic

Bama Central catches up with UA coach Jenny Mainz to discuss what she has been doing throughout the pandemic and how she is preparing her team for next season

Tyler Martin