Alabama's 1992 National Championship

In his TV opening statement, announcer Keith Jackson called this game "another one of those moments in sports that could grow into legend." He was spot on, especially in Tuscaloosa.

The Crimson Tide came into the game 12-0 fresh off a victory over Florida in the SEC Championship game. Miami, 11-0, was the defending National Champion.

Miami players were famous for trash-talking and took it to new heights prior to this game. It didn't faze the Tide as they came away with a 34-13 win.

Alabama's defense was highlighted by George Teague's amazing play now known as "The Strip".

Coach Gene Stallings and the Tide captured another National Championship for the University of Alabama.