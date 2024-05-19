Instant Analysis: Alabama Softball Advances to Super Regionals
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Sunday, No. 14-seeded Alabama softball advanced to their 18th super regional appearance in school history with a 12-2 rule-rule defeat of Southeastern Louisiana in five innings.
In the first inning, the Crimson Tide offense exploded for nine runs and 10 hits, leaving the Lions shell-shocked. Alabama's hitters were aggressive at the plate, consistently making solid contact with the ball. They demonstrated a mix of power hitting and small ball, allowing them to rack up runs quickly. Their speed and awareness on the base paths, particularly at the top of the lineup, kept the defense on their toes. Leading the way for the Crimson Tide was Kenleigh Cahalan, who tallied four RBIs at the plate.
"This might've been the most gratifying regional win of my career," Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said. "Just what we've gone through, what we've been through, ups and downs–– a lot of downs, and they never once quit. I always said the best is yet to come."
With the victory, the Crimson Tide will now face the winner of the Knoxville Regional in the Supers next weekend.
Watch the video below as BamaCentral's Katie Windham, Mathey Gibson and Will Miller discuss the Crimson Tide's 12-2 victory and subsequent super regional birth.