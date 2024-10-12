Instant Analysis: No. 7 Alabama 27, South Carolina 25
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— No. 7 Alabama football survived a 27-25 thriller against South Carolina on Saturday, with the game coming down to a dramatic final drive.
Trailing 27-19 in the fourth quarter, South Carolina closed the gap when LaNorris Sellers connected with Nyck Harbor on a 31-yard touchdown pass. However, the Gamecocks failed to convert the critical two-point attempt. After recovering the onside kick, they had one final shot to win, but Sellers was intercepted in the end zone by Alabama's Domani Jackson.
Jackson nearly made a dangerous move by almost taking a knee for a safety, but ran the ball out as time expired, securing the Crimson Tide's victory.
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe completed 16 of 23 passes for 209 yards, throwing one touchdown but struggling with two interceptions. He added two rushing touchdowns to his performance. Running back Jamarion Miller contributed 42 yards on 12 carries, averaging 3.5 yards per rush, with a long of eight yards.
Alabama’s offense faced challenges on third downs, and although the defense improved, it still had some lapses that allowed South Carolina to stay in the game.
With the win, Alabama improved to 5-1 overall and 1-1 in SEC play, while South Carolina dropped to 1-3 in the conference and 3-3 overall. The Crimson Tide now turns its attention to a showdown with No. 8 Tennessee next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Knoxville, in the annual "Third Saturday in October" rivalry game.