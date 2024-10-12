Bama Central

Instant Analysis: No. 7 Alabama 27, South Carolina 25

It wasn’t the dominant performance Kalen DeBoer's squad had hoped for following their loss to Vanderbilt, but the Crimson Tide managed to get the job done at home.

Mathey Gibson

Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman LT Overton (22) celebrates after recovering a South Carolina fumble at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated South Carolina 27-25.
Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman LT Overton (22) celebrates after recovering a South Carolina fumble at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated South Carolina 27-25. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— No. 7 Alabama football survived a 27-25 thriller against South Carolina on Saturday, with the game coming down to a dramatic final drive.

Trailing 27-19 in the fourth quarter, South Carolina closed the gap when LaNorris Sellers connected with Nyck Harbor on a 31-yard touchdown pass. However, the Gamecocks failed to convert the critical two-point attempt. After recovering the onside kick, they had one final shot to win, but Sellers was intercepted in the end zone by Alabama's Domani Jackson.

Jackson nearly made a dangerous move by almost taking a knee for a safety, but ran the ball out as time expired, securing the Crimson Tide's victory.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe completed 16 of 23 passes for 209 yards, throwing one touchdown but struggling with two interceptions. He added two rushing touchdowns to his performance. Running back Jamarion Miller contributed 42 yards on 12 carries, averaging 3.5 yards per rush, with a long of eight yards.

Alabama’s offense faced challenges on third downs, and although the defense improved, it still had some lapses that allowed South Carolina to stay in the game.

With the win, Alabama improved to 5-1 overall and 1-1 in SEC play, while South Carolina dropped to 1-3 in the conference and 3-3 overall. The Crimson Tide now turns its attention to a showdown with No. 8 Tennessee next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Knoxville, in the annual "Third Saturday in October" rivalry game.

Mathey Gibson is a senior at the University of Alabama and intern for both BamaCentral.com and BravesToday.com.