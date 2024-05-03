Live Updates: Alabama Softball vs. Auburn (Game 2)
The No. 17 Alabama softball team had a rough night in Game 1 of a three-game series with Auburn on Thursday.
The Crimson Tide was shut out for six innings until the offense erupted for three runs in the seventh. It wasn’t enough as Auburn took the 4-3 win.
Alabama will try to bounce back in Friday’s Game 2 of the regular-season series finale. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. and is televised by SEC Network.
Even if Alabama (32-15, 9-13) wins Friday and Saturday’s games, it will still finish below .500 in SEC play for the first time in program history.
In the circle for Alabama is Jocelyn Briski, who has a 2.53 ERA with a 7-3 record. Auburn will counter with Shelby Lowe, who boasts an 80-4 record with a 2.82 ERA.
The big hitter in Thursday’s loss was Kali Heivilin, who had a two-run home run in the big seventh inning. Laura Esman is in the lineup after getting a pinch-hit double Friday.
FINAL: Alabama 2, Auburn 2
Bottom 11
• Another pop up and Alabama wins
• Pop up for the second out
• Strikeout for Beaver to get the first out
Mid 11: Alabama 2, Auburn 0
Top 11
• Groundout ends the inning but Alabama finally gets on the board and can get the win in the bottom of the inning
• And now Penta exits. Widra comes in to pitch
• Cahalan with the big single to right field scores Preuitt and Dowling. Alabama up 2-0
• Penta stays in the game for Auburn. She's thrown 91 pitches tonight and threw nearly 110 pitches Thursday
• Wild pitch puts runners on second and third
• Dowling gets a base hit to left field and Alabama has the go-ahead run at second with one out
• Valentine strikes out after failing to get a bunt down.
• Preuitt singles and for the fifth straight inning the leadoff hitter is aboard for Alabama
End 10: Scoreless
Bottom 10
• Big strikeout for Beaver, her sixth, to end the inning
• Wild pitch sends pinch runner Elkins to third
• A strikeout for Beaver and there are two outs
• Sac bunt puts Milanowski at second with one out
• Milanowski opens the inning with a single. Lauren Johnson just misses making a diving catch
Top 10
• Broadfoot grounds into a double play to end the inning. Brutal result for Alabama
• A walk to Heivilin gives Alabama runners on first and second with one out.
• Finally, Alabama able to lay down a successful sac bunt. Clark gets the job done and Johnson moves to second
• Jenna Johnson walks to lead off the inning. Auburn's Penta has thrown 70 pitches, which might be an issue if this game keeps going
End 9: Scoreless
Bottom 9
• A pop up ends the inning and we go to the 10th
• A strikeout for Beaver and there are two outs
• Heivilin misplays a fly ball in the outfield and the ball drops for a base hit. Lech on first
Top 9
• Cahalan flies out to end the inning
• Runners on the corner as Lauren Johnson hits a squibler to second for the hit.
• Dowling flies out in foul territory to third
• Valentine strikes out
• Preuitt singles to lead off the inning. Three straight time Alabama puts a runner on base to start the inning
End 8: Scoreless
Bottom 8
• 1-2-3 inning for Beaver
Top 8
• Broadfoot pops up and Alabama comes up empty.
• Heivilin walks and runners are on first and second with two out
• Clark pops up and there are two outs
• First out as Jenna Johnson lines out
• Big leadoff double for Cahalan puts Alabama in great position again.
End 7: Scoreless
Bottom 7
• Nothing for Auburn and we go to extra innings
• Big break for Alabama. Milanowski singles but gets caught between first and second and is picked off for the out.
Top 7
• Pinch hitter Lauren Johnson lines out to third and Alabama blows a chance at taking the lead
• Dowling strikes out
• Valentine singles to left to load the bases with one out. Golden opportunity for Alabama to score
• Preuitt strikes out
• Runners on first and second after Broadfoot draws the walk. No out
• With a 2-0 count to Broadfoot, Auburn calls in Penta to pitch.
• Heivilin draws a leadoff walk
End 6: Scoreless
Bottom 6
• Strikeout for Beaver and Alabama gets out of the jam
• Briski exits for Alabama and Kayla Beaver is called in to pitch.
• Intentional walk to Lech to lead the bases
• Tresvik singles and runners are on first and third with two out. First player to reach third base for either team
• A pop up from Packer and there are two outs
• McKreary with a one-out single for Auburn
Top 6
• Kendal Clark strikes out and it's still scoreless through 6 and a half innings
• Alabama challenges the play at first and it's reversed. Alabama has a runner on base with two outs
• Jenna Johnson grounds out. Alabama without a hit since the third inning
• Two quick outs for Alabama.
End 5: Scoreless
Bottom 5
• A much-needed 1-2-3 inning for Briski
• Two nice defensive plays for Cahalan at shortstop. Two outs
Top 5
• Duchscherer flies out to right and Valentine is doubled up on first. Bad way to end the inning
• Duchscherer to pinch hit for Dowling
• Valentine earns a one-out walk, the first issued by Lowe today.
End 4: Scoreless
Bottom 4
• Tresvik attempts to steal third and is gunned down.
• Briski takes another shot from a batted ball. Scary stuff. She still makes the play at first for the out. She seems to be OK but she's going to have some bruises in the morning.
• Leadoff single for Tresvik. Third time Auburn has gotten the leadoff batter on base
Top 4
• Nothing for Alabama in a 1-2-3 inning
End 3: Scoreless
Bottom 3
• Pitcher's duel with Briski and Lowe. Auburn has two hits and Alabama has two through three innings.
• Briski gets the next two batters to line out and ground out to end the inning
•. Jenna Johnson comes close to making an amazing diving catch. Later in the at-bat, Widra hits a ball that hits Briski square in the chest. She's safe at first and Briski seems to be OK
Top 3
• Jenna Johnson lines out to end the inning
• Cahalan with a two-out single
End 2: Scoreless
Bottom 2
• Groundout ends the inning
• Nice double play by the Alabama infield to clear the bases.
• Leadoff batter on base for the second straight inning as Wohlers singles
Top 2
• A 1-2-3 inning for Alabama
• Broadfoot flies out for the first out
End 1: Scoreless
Bottom 1
• Back-to-back strikeouts ends the inning
• Sac bunt puts Auburn runner on second with one out
• Leadoff walk starts the inning for Auburn
Top 1
• Johnson stranded on first
• Better start today for Alabama as Jenna Johnson singles to left.
• Cahalan pops up on the first pitch and we're underway