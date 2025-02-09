One Inning Makes All the Difference in Alabama Softball Game With Arizona
The No. 11 Alabama softball team found a way to rally in the morning game of the Candrea Classic against No. 22 Washington on Saturday in Tuscon, Arizona. The Crimson Tide came close in the nightcap against No. 17 Arizona, but a seven-run fifth inning by the Wildcats ended the game.
Alabama dropped its first game of the season in the 9-1 loss, the Crimson Tide's first of the season.
Earlier, the Crimson Tide rallied from a 3-0 deficit to the Huskies to take a 7-3 win. Alabama got behind 2-0 to Arizona and finally got on the board in the fifth inning. Kali Heivilin led off with a single, just the third of the game for the Crimson Tide to that point. Later, Lauren Johnson singled to put runners on the corners for Audrey Vandagriff, who grounded out to second to score Heivilin to make it a 2-1 deficit.
The momentum was short-lived as Arizona responded with the seven-run fifth. The Wildcats had five hits in the decisive inning.
Jocelyn Briski pitched four innings, allowing five runs on six hits with three strikeouts and four walks. Alexis Pupillo had two of Alabama’s four hits.
Alabama (3-1) closes out the Classic on Sunday against Western Michigan with a 10 a.m. first pitch.